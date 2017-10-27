WTRX – Who Can Use Speedo Fit?

Press Release courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner

The “WTRX” (Water Xtreme) class, designed in partnership with Speedo USA, a division of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), and Healthy Way of Life Company, Life Time®, is changing the perception of the “aqua” class by combining the intensity and camaraderie of the ultimate boot camp with effective, lower impact water movements. “WTRX” will launch at more than 40 select Life Time destinations by April 1 and grow to more than 85 locations by the end of 2017 as part of the exclusive partnership. Each class will be taught by certified instructors, outfitted in Speedo apparel and footwear, and feature newly developed Speedo aquatic training aids, including the “Push Plate” and “Wake” water shoe.

“We are excited about our Life Time partnership and the opportunity it represents for our brand,” says John Graham, President of Speedo USA. “Traditional lap swimming continues to be a great full-body workout but we know the power of aquatic training goes beyond horizontal swimming and look forward to introducing Life Time’s members to this full-body training experience.”

“WTRX” revolutionizes water fitness by harnessing and amplifying the training benefits of water. The new class complements land-based routines and allows for customization based on fitness goals, including Power, Endurance and Recovery, and serves as an extension of the Speedo USA’s science-based, total body aquatic training program, Speedo Fit, created by Speedo USA in partnership with EXOS.

“At Life Time, we’re committed to providing our members with the most innovative, effective and entertaining work out programs,” says John Reilly, President, Fitness and Nutrition Division, Life Time Fitness. “We believe ‘WTRX,’ which we’ve created with Speedo USA, will quickly become a favorite and change the way our members view and think about aqua training as part of their healthy way of life.”

In addition to partnering on the design of the “WTRX” class, Speedo will become the Official Aqua Training Partner, and the exclusive Aquatic Outfitter and Aquatic Fitness Equipment Provider, for Life Time’s more than 120 destinations across the United States and Canada. As the official apparel outfitter, Speedo products will be sold at Life Time’s Pro Shops and online retail store, shop.lifetimefitness.com. Featured products will include elite, performance, fitness and recreational swim apparel as well as goggles, caps and training aids. Speedo will also be the Title Sponsor of the Life Time Tri Series, the nation’s premier triathlon series, with iconic events such as the New York City Triathlon, Chicago Triathlon and South Beach Triathlon.

To see if “WTRX” is offered at your local Life Time, visit www.LifeTimeFitness.com.

