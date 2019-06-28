Update On Austrian Artistic Swimmer Sahinovic 4 Years After Baku Bus Tragedy

The inaugural European Games took place almost 4 years ago in Baku Azerbaijan, but one artistic swimmer feels very much as if the competition was only yesterday.

Vanessa Sahinovic was one of 3 Austrian teen-aged synchronized swimmers struck by a shuttle bus at the Games athlete village. Sahinovic, just 15 at the time, was initially reported to have sustained the most severe injuries, including 15 fractures, and was flown back to Austria to continue intensive care treatment, including being put in a medically-induced coma.

Despite having 8 major surgeries and seeing medical specialists around the world, Sahinovic is now paralyzed from the waist down due to the incident.

The athlete and her parents recently spoke to BBC Sport about how their lives have forever been changed.

“I was hit by a bus and now I’m paralyzed from my belly down,” Sahinovic said. “Luckily I can still use my arms and do everything, but it’s still hard for me and I’m still not the best wheelchair driver – I call myself a ‘wheeling mess’.” (BBC Sport)

In the weeks and months that followed, the impact of the incident became Sahinovic’s new way of life.

“We were still living in our flat on the second floor without an elevator and I had to wait for my parents to carry me up or down. It was hard not having the independence I used to have and also when I did go out some people didn’t know how to act around me or what to say.

The now 19-year-old says, “I also lost many friends I thought were my friends, but I have learned who my true friends are and they were so important to me.”

In the BBC Sport article, which you can read here, the family speaks to the financial and legal troubles that have lingered since the incident, with the European Olympic Committee an Austrian Olympic Committee saying her medical expenses in Austria will be covered for the rest of her life.

Per the BBC, the Azerbaijan Olympic Committee has not responded to questions concerning any financial settlements made to the Sahinovic family.

The bus driver, Vali Ahmadov, pleaded guilty in the criminal case against him and was given a three-year prison sentence.