Update: NY Coach Suspension Came After Allegedly Providing Alcohol to Minor

A New York high school and club swim coach suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport was arrested for allegedly providing alcohol to a minor, WENY News reports.

Last week, we reported on Mark Miles‘ inclusion in the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s database as well as on USA Swimming’s temporary ban list. Miles was formerly the head coach for girls swimming & diving at Horseheads Central School District, and was previously listed as the head senior coach for Thrashers Swimming out of New York. Miles was given a temporary suspension and a no-contact directive by the U.S. Center for SafeSport as of January 29.

WENY News now reports that Miles was arrested by the Horseheads Police Department and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child. WENY reports that the charge is for allegedly providing alcohol to a person younger than 21 years old.

The Horseheads School District provided SwimSwam the following statement, noting that he is no longer employed in the district:

“Mr. Miles is no longer employed by the Horseheads Central School District. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot comment further. Any further questions should be directed to the Horseheads Police Department.”

Thrashers Swimming did not respond to our request for comment, but Miles is no longer listed on the team website’s coaches page.

Miles has also not responded to our request for comment.