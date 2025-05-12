University of Wisconsin–Green Bay Set to Welcome Deep Recruiting Class in Fall of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Wisconsin–Green Bay is bringing in a stacked recruiting class next fall, featuring six publicly announced commitments on both the women’s and men’s sides from the high school class of 2025. They’ll join the university’s class of 2029.

Women’s Recruiting Class

Jackie Faircloth (Huntsville, Alabama) – Breaststroke, Sprint Freestyle

“It is with great joy and thanksgiving that I announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay where I have the blessing of continuing my academic and athletic career at the Division 1 level! I am humbled to accept such an exciting opportunity from Coach Alex, and want to give all glory to Jesus Christ, for it is through His grace alone that I have made it to this moment. I’m grateful for the endless encouragement I’ve received through this 13 year endeavor… from my first coaches patiently teaching me how to keep afloat, to my current coaches fine-tuning specific technique; my teammates, church, an incredibly supportive family, and many phenomenal trainers and practitioners who have gone above and beyond any possible expectations. To anyone who has ever believed in me and given me a chance along the way- thank you from the bottom of my heart. I hope to make you all proud in the next four years!”

Lauryn Kounosvsky (Omaha, Nebraska) — Backstroke, Sprint Freestyle

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay! I’d like to thank my family, my friends, and my coaches for helping me get to where I am today. I’d also like to give a special thanks to Coach Lewis and Coach Morgan for this amazing opportunity…I can’t wait to be a Phoenix!”

Sara Lindner (Saint Paul, Minnesota) — Sprint Freestyle

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to continue my academic and swimming career at the Division 1 level!! So much love and thanks to all the family, friends, and coaches who have supported me. Thank you to Coach Alex for this amazing opportunity, I am so grateful and excited for the next four!! Go Phoenix!!”

Jada Veer (Freeport, Illinois) — Butterfly, Breaststroke, IM

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the Division 1 level at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. I’d like to thank my teammates, friends, family and coaches for all of their support through the years! Excited for the next 4!! Go Phoenix!”

Zoe Chalfant (Saint Louis, Missouri) — Breaststroke, IM

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay! I’d like to thank my coaches, friends, and family for everything they’ve done, and especially my teammates! Go Phoenix!”

Ella Schultz (Janesville, Wisconsin) — Breaststroke

“I enjoyed the campus.”

Men’s Recruiting Class

James Lemus (Saint Michael, Minnesota) — Breaststroke, Sprint Freestyle

“I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career and to swim at the NCAA division 1 level at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay! A huge thank you to Coach Dennis, Coach Barb, Coach Bryce, Coach JB, and Coach Schirmers for helping me with my journey. I would also like to thank Coach Alex for giving me this amazing opportunity. Finally I’d like to thank my family, teammates, and everyone that’s supported me along the way. Go Phoenix!”

Mariano Palacian (Manhattan, Kansas) — Butterfly, Sprint Freestyle

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay. I would like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for supporting me and helping make this possible. I’d also like to thank Coach Alex for such an amazing opportunity. Go Phoenix!”

Tyler Zarbock (Billings, Montana) — Butterfly, IM, Distance Freestyle

“I loved seeing how close the entire school was, it felt like one massive, supportive family. I loved the entire atmosphere of the program, and seeing all the changes coming made the decision very easy for me. I’m excited to be apart of the program as we progress and Rise together!”

Kooper Johnson (Wichita, Kansas) — Backstroke, Sprint & Mid-Distance Freestyle

“After long consideration, I have decided to continue my swimming career at the University of Green-Bay Wisconsin. I would like to thank my parents for always believing me, my teammates for making this sport fun, and my coaches for pushing me to be better everyday. Go Phoenix!”

Stefan Tica (Bacau, Romania) — Mid-Distance Freestyle

“I really wanted to compete at division 1 level, and I believe this is the best place to do it!”

Kyle Rychlik (McHenry, Illinois) — Butterfly

*No quote*

These ten new athletes will arrive on a campus that has recently made several upgrades to its aquatic center, including a new $65,000 video board.

The facelift at the pool comes amid other positive momentum for the NCAA Division I program, which included the reinstatement of athletic scholarships for the 2024-2025 season, four years after they were eliminated in a budget measure.

“These renovations are key to our program continuing to get back to its championship makeup,” head coach Alex Lewis told SwimSwam. “The university and athletic department are continuing to invest in our program and we couldn’t be more excited for our future.”

Lewis took over the program in November 2021. He was able to hire a full-time assistant coach and a graduate assistant last season; in the first three years of his tenure as head coach, it was just him and a diving coach.

The UWGB men finished 6th out of 7 teams and the women finished 6th out of 7 teams at last year’s Horizon League Championships. A year prior, both teams finished last in the conference.

