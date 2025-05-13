Clovis West Sweeps The 2025 CIF Central Swimming and Diving Championships

2025 CIF Central Swimming and Diving Championships

May 7-11, 2025

Clovis West High School – Fresno, Calif.

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Results

Note: There are some instances on the results page where the recorded CIF Section record is faster than the CIF DI record. SwimSwam has reached out for clarification on the record-keeping.

Hosts Clovis West High School swept the 2025 CIF Central Swimming and Diving Championships. The girls scored 325 points, earning a three-peat at their 31st CIF Central title. The Clovis West boys finished third last season and made the leap to first by scoring 357.5 points to beat defending champions Clovis North by 37.5 points. This is the Clovis West boys’ 25th CIF Central title and first since 2016.

How It Happened – Clovis West’s Winners

Juniors Sophia Oka-Fedder and Audrey Hill continue to be huge contributors to Clovis West’s points, even as they switch up their events. After winning two straight 200 IM section titles, Oka-Fedder mixed things up this season and took on the 200 freestyle as her first individual event. The Northwestern commit swam an AA Consideration time of 1:50.30 for gold.

She was back on the blocks for her second individual event in the 100 freestyle, defending her title from last season with a 50.85 (AA Consideration). An event earlier, Hill, a Washington State commit, defended her 100 butterfly title in a meet record and season-best 54.82.

In addition to Oka-Fedder playing with her individual events, she and Hill also mixed up their relay schedule. After helping to set a meet record in the 200 medley relay last season, both switched their lineups to focus on the freestyle relays this season. Clovis West won both, with the two juniors teaming with Zylah Radford and Hailey Marinovich to set a meet record of 3:25.85 in the 400 freestyle relay. Clovis West had been seeded sixth heading into the 200 freestyle relay final, but Oka-Fedder, Hill, Radford, and Ashley Strickland moved up to win with an AA Consideration time 1:35.73.

The first win for the Clovis West boys came from Stanley Oka, who made it a Clovis West sweep in the 100 butterfly, matching Hill with a meet record of his own. Oka clocked a lifetime best 48.20, soaring under 49 seconds for the first time.

After Oka broke trhough, the wins came quickly for the Clovis West boys. Two events later, junior Jake Salcedo swam 4:23.46 to win the 500 freestyle and break the meet record Chris Rumley swam in 1993. Salcedo swam away and won by about a second, but the top three boys—Salcedo, Roman Dawson, and Ethan Linville—were all under the AA Automatic cut.

The next event was the 200 freestyle relay and once again it was Clovis standing atop the podium in record-breaking time. Sylas Maurin, Carson Farley, Tobin Reed, and Oka broke the section and meet record with a 1:22.01. The team held off a blistering 19.15 split from Clovis East’s Jag Zwaschka—more on him in a minute—for the gold and the record as Zwaschka pulled his team into silver medal position (1:22.52).

Gavin Grant, Salcedo, Reed, and Oka made it a 400 freestyle relay sweep for Clovis West as the program capped its team title-winning performances with two final relay wins. The boys clocked a 3:02.89 to secure their title.

Double Event Winners

Zwaschka rode a wave of momentum into these championships. Last week, he fired off a section record in the 50 freestyle at the TRAC Championships, clocking a 19.95. He neared that record in both prelims and finals, first clocking 20.00 and then 20.09 to ultimately win the title. He neared the 100 freestyle section record as well, coming within .11 seconds of Colby Hatton’s 2021 time with a 44.31.

Back on the girls’ side, Ellie Fitzgerald and Rowyn Wilber put together impressive performances for Clovis North, Fitzgerald, a senior committed to Arizona, won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. She was second in both last season, and clocked 23.42/1:02.29 to get the job done this season. The latter is an AA Automatic time, watch for her to be closer to her 1:00.58 lifetime best at the CIF State Championships this coming weekend.

Wilber pulled off a quick double, winning the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke in two AA Consideration times. She defended her titles in both events, first swimming 4:53.22 then a 55.69. This performance keeps Wilber, a sophomore, undefeated in her individual events at section championships so far.

Clovis North Boys Start Strong

Before the Clovis West boys began to pick up steam in the back half of the meet, Clovis North started their title defense strongly, winning the first three events. Nicola Saito, Winston Liang, Mats Anderson, and Nathanael Cookingham hit a section record of 1:31.89 in the 200 medley relay, which is also an AA Automatic time.

Linville kept things rolling in the 200 freestyle. The USC commit broke 1:38 for the first time to win the 200 freestyle, swimming 1:37.36. Then, Anderson was back in the water, winning the 200 IM in 1:51.94. Last year, Anderson swam the 100 breast/100 butterfly double, taking fourth in the latter.

Finally, during the boys’ 100 breaststroke prelims, Liang swam a championship record 54.47. He couldn’t hold onto the top spot in the final, swimming 54.66 for silver. He did keep the record, though Kingsburg’s Lucas Huckabay made it close, swimming a 54.53 AA Automatic cut that was just six-hundredths from Liang’s prelims record.

More Highlights

Garces Memorial’s Jett Kamikovs also swam a record during prelims, hitting 48.36 in the 100 backstroke. He didn’t match that swim in the finals either, but he did hold onto the top spot, swimming 49.00 to win gold by over a second.

The Liberty High School girls earned two event wins as they charged to a third place overall finish. The team opened the meet with a win as Jillian Bean, Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Gracie Dean, and Paige Bowyer swam 1:45.75 in the 200 medley relay. Two events later, Munoz-Rodriguez swam a season-best 2:02.46 to win the 200 IM, upgrading from silver last year.

Final Results

Girls Top Five:

Clovis West High School – 325 Clovis North High School – 295 Liberty High School – 226 Buchanan High School – 201 Clovis East High School – 164

Boys Top Five: