UNC Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: UNC Athletics

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of North Carolina head swimming and diving coach Mark Gangloff announced the program’s 2023-24 schedule on Monday.

Gangloff enters his fifth season with a pair of established top-25 programs after guiding the women to a top-10 finish at last season’s NCAA Championships, while the men placed 23rd.

Carolina opens the fall portion of the schedule with three consecutive road dual meets.

The Tar Heels start the season with a dual meet at Queens University of Charlotte on Friday, Sept. 29, before heading to UNCW on Oct. 20 and South Carolina on Nov. 3. UNC divers will compete in the Tennessee Invitational in Knoxville from Nov. 15-17.

The fall season wraps up with the Princeton Invitational from Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 in Princeton, N.J., and the U.S. Open from Nov. 29 – Dec. 2 in Greensboro, N.C.

The 2024 spring semester begins with a tri-meet against Virginia and NC State in Charlottesville, Jan. 19 -20, at the University of Virginia Aquatic and Fitness Center. UNC will close out its dual meet season at Duke on Jan. 26 before concluding the regular season with a return trip to Charlottesville for the Cavalier Invitational, Feb. 9-10.

The ACC Championships takes place Feb. 20-24 in Greensboro at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

UNC will host its lone home meet of the year with a Last Chance Meet on Feb. 25.

The NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are set for March 20-23 in Athens, Ga., while the men’s championships will be held March 27-30 in Indianapolis.