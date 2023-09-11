Richmond, Kentucky Swim Coach Charged With Voyeurism, Other Sex Crimes Involving Minors

A former Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) professor who also worked as a high school swim coach has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving minors.

Kyle Knezevich, 35, is facing charges of voyeurism, including promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sex performance.

According to EKU Police, a video camera with an SD card in the men’s restroom of the Whalen Technology Complex was found and reported on Sept. 5.

According to The Richmond Register, Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch assisted with retrieving images from the video camera which led to the identification of Knezevich, who had reportedly been recorded placing the camera in the restroom “for the purpose of viewing genitals of unsuspecting individuals.”

A former EKU professor charged with sex crimes against minors. Kyle Knezevich, a former Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) associate professor of aviation.https://t.co/MqeY1yngRC pic.twitter.com/XNXEqxWZKr — Dalton (@DaltonReport) September 9, 2023

EKU Detective Gina Smith wrote in her citation: “I spoke with the suspect who immediately claimed he knew why I was there to speak with him and said he had placed the video camera in the restroom. The subject indicated he had done so for his own personal sexual gratification.”

According to police, the execution of a search warrant led to “numerous disturbing visual images and videos of minors,” with at least one of them appearing to be under 12 years of age at the time of recording.

Additional electronic items were seized and turned over to the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, which are still being processed.

Knezevich worked as an assistant swim coach with the Model Laboratory High School swim team, which is located on the EKU campus. He has worked with the team since at least 2016, though the university said he is no longer in that role.

It’s unclear if he was removed from the role due to the arrest or had stepped away previously, as he was a coach for the team as recently as last season.

According to a letter obtained by The Richmond Register, parents were informed of his arrest on Sept. 8 and the school said it was fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Knezevich also worked as an aviation professor at EKU, where he was placed on administrative leave before officially resigning.

EKU Statement:

“Today, a former Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) employee was arrested for alleged criminal misconduct by the Eastern Kentucky University Police Department in coordination with the Kentucky State Police. On Sept. 6, 2023, EKU officials were notified of criminal allegations involving Kyle Knezevich. Kyle Knezevich was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation. On Sept. 7, 2023, he tendered his letter of resignation.”

Knezevich was arrested on Sept. 8 and booked at the Madison County Detention Center.

He was charged with voyeurism, possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12, possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12 and under 18, promoting a minor under 16 in a sex performance, and promoting a minor under 18 in a sex performance.

Knezevich will appear at the Madison County District Court on Sept. 25.