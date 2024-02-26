UNC Pembroke Women, Emmanuel Men Take Team Titles at Conference Carolinas Championships

2024 Conference Carolina Swimming Championships
- February 21-24, 2024
- Kingsport, Tenn.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results (PDF)
- Team Scores
Courtesy: Conference Carolinas
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – UNC Pembroke captured its first-ever Conference Carolinas women’s swimming title, while Emmanuel garnered its fourth straight men’s crown at the 2024 Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.
UNC Pembroke and Emmanuel battled back and forth over the course of the four days of the 2024 Conference Carolinas Women’s Swimming Championship, but it was the Braves who held off the Lions, 776-727, to emerge with the team title. The championship is UNC Pembroke’s third (Mountain East Conference champions in 2019-20 and 2020-21), but its first since rejoining Conference Carolinas.
The Emmanuel men closed out their fourth consecutive team title with a dominating 839 total points. Barton finished in second with 648 points.
To see the results from a thrilling Saturday, please visit here. You can visit here to see the complete meet results from the 2024 Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships.
Women’s Swimming Award Winners
Elite 23 Presented by McGriff Insurance Services
Sydney Hopkins, Barton
Freshman of the Year
Benedtta Pepe Pugliese, UNC Pembroke
Swimmer of the Year
Susana Ungo, Emmanuel
Coach of the Year
Oscar Roverato, UNC Pembroke
Men’s Swimming Award Winners
Elite 23 Presented by McGriff Insurance Services
Jeandre Joubert, Emmanuel
Freshman of the Year
Nedas Giedraitis, Emmanuel
Swimmer of the Year
Aleksei Belolipetskii, Chowan
Coach of the Year
Allen Gilchrest, Emmanuel
All-Conference Finishes from Day Four
(Top Three finishes are First, Second and Third Team All-Conference)
Women’s 1,650 Yard Freestyle
- Britta Schwengle, UNC Pembroke
- Sofia Pereira, UNC Pembroke
- Fatima Portilo. UNC Pembroke
Men’s 1,650 Yard Freestyle
- Arda Hulagu, Emmanuel
- Enzo Silva, Emmanuel
- Thomas Ware, Lees-McRae
Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke
- Isabell Schiller, Emmanuel
- Guillermina Rentsch, Lees-McRae
- Ansley Young, Converse
Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke
- Jean Ducastel, King
- Santiago Vilches, Emmanuel
- Chase Davis, Lees-McRae
Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle
- Mariel Mencia Martinez, UNC Pembroke
- Alexandra Cerbino, Emmanuel
- Marcela Alonso, Emmanuel
Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle
- Robert Cabrera, Chowan
- Aleksei Belolipetskii, Chowan
- Anton Akopian, Emmanuel
Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke
- Benedetta Pepe Pugliese, UNC Pembroke
- Laureen Roussel, Converse
- Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos, UNC Pembroke
Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke
- Natan Mometto, Barton
- Nathan Higdon, Lees-McRae
- Dominic Edl, Barton
Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly
- Susana Ungo, Emmanuel
- Katie Raleigh, UNC Pembroke
- Fatima Portilo, UNC Pembroke
Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly
- Nedas Giedraitis, Emmanuel
- Guillermo Perosanz, Emmanuel
- Jan Michalak, Emmanuel
Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
- Emmanuel
- UNC Pembroke
- Converse
Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
- Chowan
- Emmanuel
- Barton