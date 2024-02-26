UNC Pembroke Women, Emmanuel Men Take Team Titles at Conference Carolinas Championships

2024 Conference Carolina Swimming Championships

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – UNC Pembroke captured its first-ever Conference Carolinas women’s swimming title, while Emmanuel garnered its fourth straight men’s crown at the 2024 Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

UNC Pembroke and Emmanuel battled back and forth over the course of the four days of the 2024 Conference Carolinas Women’s Swimming Championship, but it was the Braves who held off the Lions, 776-727, to emerge with the team title. The championship is UNC Pembroke’s third (Mountain East Conference champions in 2019-20 and 2020-21), but its first since rejoining Conference Carolinas.

The Emmanuel men closed out their fourth consecutive team title with a dominating 839 total points. Barton finished in second with 648 points.

To see the results from a thrilling Saturday, please visit here. You can visit here to see the complete meet results from the 2024 Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships.

Women’s Swimming Award Winners

Elite 23 Presented by McGriff Insurance Services

Sydney Hopkins, Barton

Freshman of the Year

Benedtta Pepe Pugliese, UNC Pembroke

Swimmer of the Year

Susana Ungo, Emmanuel

Coach of the Year

Oscar Roverato, UNC Pembroke

Men’s Swimming Award Winners

Elite 23 Presented by McGriff Insurance Services

Jeandre Joubert, Emmanuel

Freshman of the Year

Nedas Giedraitis, Emmanuel

Swimmer of the Year

Aleksei Belolipetskii, Chowan

Coach of the Year

Allen Gilchrest, Emmanuel

All-Conference Finishes from Day Four

(Top Three finishes are First, Second and Third Team All-Conference)

Women’s 1,650 Yard Freestyle

Britta Schwengle, UNC Pembroke Sofia Pereira, UNC Pembroke Fatima Portilo. UNC Pembroke

Men’s 1,650 Yard Freestyle

Arda Hulagu, Emmanuel Enzo Silva, Emmanuel Thomas Ware, Lees-McRae

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke

Isabell Schiller, Emmanuel Guillermina Rentsch, Lees-McRae Ansley Young, Converse

Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke

Jean Ducastel, King Santiago Vilches, Emmanuel Chase Davis, Lees-McRae

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Mariel Mencia Martinez, UNC Pembroke Alexandra Cerbino, Emmanuel Marcela Alonso, Emmanuel

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Robert Cabrera, Chowan Aleksei Belolipetskii, Chowan Anton Akopian, Emmanuel

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke

Benedetta Pepe Pugliese, UNC Pembroke Laureen Roussel, Converse Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos, UNC Pembroke

Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke

Natan Mometto, Barton Nathan Higdon, Lees-McRae Dominic Edl, Barton

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly

Susana Ungo, Emmanuel Katie Raleigh, UNC Pembroke Fatima Portilo, UNC Pembroke

Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly

Nedas Giedraitis, Emmanuel Guillermo Perosanz, Emmanuel Jan Michalak, Emmanuel

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Emmanuel UNC Pembroke Converse

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay