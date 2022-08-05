UNC Asheville Promotes Ian Quinn As Program’s First Full-Time Assistant Coach

Courtesy: UNC Asheville Athletics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – UNC Asheville Head Swimming & Diving Coach Elizabeth Lykins announced Thursday that Ian Quinn has been promoted to the program’s first full-time assistant coach.

Quinn has served on staff since August 2019 and has played a vital role in the growth and unprecedented success of the program over the last three seasons.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to be our program’s first full-time assistant coach, and I am really excited about the future of this team,” said Quinn. “Since joining UNC Asheville Swim & Dive three years ago, it has always been my goal to aid Coach Lykins and our staff in building a team our University can be proud of; in the pool, in the classroom, and in the community of Asheville.”

Just last year, Asheville cruised through the regular season posting a perfect 8-0 record in dual meets and extending its unbeaten streak to 12-0 since October 2020. The Bulldogs continued to rewrite their record books with 10 individual freshman, one freshman relay, 14 individual school, and four relay school records all fell during the 2021-22 season. At the 2022 CCSA Championships, the Bulldogs had 11 podium finishes on their way to posting the best finish ever in school history (third).

“I’d like to thank Coach Lykins for her mentorship and confidence in me, Director of Athletics Janet R. Cone for all the incredible work she does for this University and community, and lastly I’d like to thank this special team of young women for making the past three years as their coach truly unforgettable. Can’t wait to see how we raise the bar this season! Go Bulldogs!”

“Coach Quinn has been an integral part of this program’s success and I could not be more excited to reward his hard work with this new full-time position,” Lykins said. “His dedication to UNC Asheville, the athletic department and specifically the swimming and diving student-athletes is being recognized with his promotion. We are excited to kick off the 2022-23 season with Coach Quinn and our entire staff in a few weeks, starting with our Intrasquad and Alumni meet on September 17.”

Quinn came to Asheville after spending two years as a Swim Coach at the YMCA of Montclair in Montclair, N.J. He is a certified USA Swim Coach and is also certified by the American Red Cross in Lifeguarding/CPR.

Quinn received a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Bachelor of Arts in Russian Studies in 2017 from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

While at Vassar College, Quinn was a member of the Division III Varsity Swim Team and competed in the sprint freestyle and butterfly events. He also played Division II Varsity Rugby for two seasons.