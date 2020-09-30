Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month: Sean Conway, Virginia

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

University of Virginia sophomore Sean Conway is starting the season out on a high note.

Out of high school, Conway was a 1:45.7/3:47.3 IMer who joined a strong group of Cavalier recruits under head coach Todd Desorbo. Conway wound up cutting to 1:45.60 and 3:46.39 in a freshman year of moderate time drops. (He also went 1:42.27 in the 200 back after going 1:43.5 in high school).

But this week at Virginia’s intrasquad meet, Conway blasted a 1:45.83 in the 200 IM, just tenths off a lifetime-best. He shattered the UVA pool record, which had stood since the super-suit era of 2008.

Across the two-day meet, Conway managed three lifetime-best swims among his six races. That included a 49.39 in the seldom-swum 100 IM, a 54.82 in the 100-yard breaststroke, and a 23.11 in a long course 50-meter freestyle when the course switched to long course meters on the meet’s second day.

Here’s a look at all of Conway’s swims across the two-day meet:

200y IM: 1:45.83 (pool record)

100y breast: 54.82 (career-best)

100y IM: 49.39 (career-best)

50m free: 23.11 (career-best)

400m free: 4:07.54

100m back: 58.32

About Ultra Swim

Ultra Swim is the shampoo made for swimmers. It gently removes harmful chlorine, and prevents damaged hair. So swim all you want, without sacrificing your hair.

Like Ultra Swim on Facebook

See all Ultra Swim Products here

Buy Ultra Swim at these locations

Ultra Swim is a SwimSwam partner.