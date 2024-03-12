UIndy Men, Colorado Mesa Women Close Season Atop CSCAA Division II Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA
March 8, 2024 – Lewisburg, PA – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the final edition of the Division II Top 25 dual meet poll. The Indianapolis men and Colorado Mesa women hold onto their top spots to round out the year.
The committee, consisting of Division II coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.
On the men’s side, Indianapolis (272) held onto the top spot, while Drury (263) stayed locked in at second. McKendree (251) found its way back into the top three, while Colorado Mesa (236) and Grand Valley (235) round out the top five. Missouri S&T made the biggest leap up five spots to twenty. Findlay (12) moved up four spots, while Lewis (8) and Henderson State (10) each moved up three. There were no new teams in this month’s top 25 and 31 teams received votes.
The women’s top four remains the same in this edition of the polls, with Colorado Mesa (273), Drury (264), Nova Southeastern (253) and Indianapolis (244) held strong. West Florida (230) makes their season debut in the top five to close out the year. Augustana (13) and Carson-Newman (16) each moved up three spots while Biola was the only new program appearing in this edition of the Top 25. Twenty-Six teams received votes.
*While the committee takes conference championship results into account, the poll is meant to rank teams based on how they might perform in a dual-meet setting.
You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25
Each committee includes eleven representatives from across the country. The women and men committee chairs are Chris Villa (IUP) and Brent Noble (Indy).
Division II Men’s Poll Committee
Ben Evans, Wingate; Tony Hernandez, Missouri-St. Louis; Brehan Kelley, Clarion; Julianne Kurke-Lehner, Rollins; Trevor Loomis, Oklahoma Christian; Andrew Makepeace, Augustana; Brent Noble (Chair), Indianapolis; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Andy Robins, Florida Southern; Scott Serio, Henderson State, Ben Young, Carson-Newman.
Division II Women’s Poll Committee
Evan Anthony, Millersville; Matthew Gearing, Catawba; Betsy Graham, UTPB; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud State; Jimi Kiner, Tampa; Phil Kraus, Western Florida; Erc Murray, Grand Valley State; Shane Pelton, Cal St. East Bay; Doug Schranck, Drury; Chris Villa, Indiana-PA (Chair); Matt Williams, Northern Michigan.
Division II Men
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Indianapolis
|273
|2
|2
|Drury
|266
|3
|3
|Tampa
|253
|4
|4
|Grand Valley
|239
|5
|6
|McKendree
|228
|6
|5
|Colorado Mesa
|224
|7
|7
|Wingate
|191
|8
|7
|Northern Michigan
|187
|8
|9
|Findlay
|187
|10
|11
|West Chester
|166
|11
|10
|Lewis
|164
|12
|16
|Nova Southeastern
|150
|13
|12
|Henderson State
|149
|14
|13
|Oklahoma Christian
|136
|15
|14
|Florida Southern
|126
|16
|17
|Simon Fraser
|110
|17
|14
|Saint Cloud
|98
|18
|17
|Saginaw Valley State
|92
|19
|20
|Wayne State
|66
|20
|19
|Florida Tech
|61
|21
|22
|Rollins
|60
|22
|21
|Ouachita Baptist
|40
|23
|22
|Mines
|39
|24
|NR
|Delta State
|25
|25
|24
|Missouri S&T
|18
Also Receiving Votes:
|Catawba (12)
|PennWest Clarion (8)
|UMSL (7)
Division II Women
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Colorado Mesa
|271
|2
|2
|Drury
|268
|3
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|253
|4
|4
|Indianapolis
|242
|5
|5
|Tampa
|231
|6
|6
|Grand Valley
|220
|7
|8
|West Florida
|206
|8
|9
|Wingate
|189
|9
|7
|Northern Michigan
|184
|10
|11
|West Chester
|180
|11
|12
|Delta State
|170
|12
|10
|McKendree
|158
|13
|13
|Findlay
|141
|14
|14
|Wayne State
|133
|15
|16
|Cal State East Bay
|122
|16
|15
|Augustana (SD)
|110
|17
|18
|Mines
|92
|18
|19
|Davenport
|87
|19
|20
|Carson-Newman
|75
|20
|17
|Simon Fraser
|72
|21
|21
|Oklahoma Christian
|54
|22
|23
|Catawba
|30
|22
|22
|Lynn
|30
|24
|24
|Azusa Pacific
|23
|25
|25
|UMSL
|17
Also Receiving Votes:
