UIndy Men, Colorado Mesa Women Close Season Atop CSCAA Division II Polls

March 12th, 2024 College, NCAA Division II, News

Courtesy: CSCAA

March 8, 2024 – Lewisburg, PA – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the final edition of the Division II Top 25 dual meet poll. The Indianapolis men and Colorado Mesa women hold onto their top spots to round out the year.

The committee, consisting of Division II coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

On the men’s side, Indianapolis (272) held onto the top spot, while Drury (263) stayed locked in at second. McKendree (251) found its way back into the top three, while Colorado Mesa (236) and Grand Valley (235) round out the top five. Missouri S&T made the biggest leap up five spots to twenty. Findlay (12) moved up four spots, while Lewis (8) and Henderson State (10) each moved up three. There were no new teams in this month’s top 25 and 31 teams received votes.

The women’s top four remains the same in this edition of the polls, with Colorado Mesa (273), Drury (264), Nova Southeastern (253)  and Indianapolis (244) held strong. West Florida (230) makes their season debut in the top five to close out the year. Augustana (13) and Carson-Newman (16) each moved up three spots while Biola was the only new program appearing in this edition of the Top 25. Twenty-Six teams received votes.

*While the committee takes conference championship results into account, the poll is meant to rank teams based on how they might perform in a dual-meet setting.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

Each committee includes eleven representatives from across the country. The women and men committee chairs are Chris Villa (IUP) and Brent Noble (Indy).

Division II Men’s Poll Committee

Ben Evans, Wingate; Tony Hernandez, Missouri-St. Louis; Brehan Kelley, Clarion; Julianne Kurke-Lehner, Rollins; Trevor Loomis, Oklahoma Christian; Andrew Makepeace, Augustana; Brent Noble (Chair), Indianapolis; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Andy Robins, Florida Southern; Scott Serio, Henderson State, Ben Young, Carson-Newman.

Division II Women’s Poll Committee

Evan Anthony, Millersville; Matthew Gearing, Catawba; Betsy Graham, UTPB; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud State; Jimi Kiner, Tampa; Phil Kraus, Western Florida; Erc Murray, Grand Valley State; Shane Pelton, Cal St. East Bay; Doug Schranck, Drury; Chris Villa, Indiana-PA (Chair); Matt Williams, Northern Michigan.

Division II Men

RK Prv Team Points
1 1 Indianapolis 273
2 2 Drury 266
3 3 Tampa 253
4 4 Grand Valley 239
5 6 McKendree 228
6 5 Colorado Mesa 224
7 7 Wingate 191
8 7 Northern Michigan 187
8 9 Findlay 187
10 11 West Chester 166
11 10 Lewis 164
12 16 Nova Southeastern 150
13 12 Henderson State 149
14 13 Oklahoma Christian 136
15 14 Florida Southern 126
16 17 Simon Fraser 110
17 14 Saint Cloud 98
18 17 Saginaw Valley State 92
19 20 Wayne State 66
20 19 Florida Tech 61
21 22 Rollins 60
22 21 Ouachita Baptist 40
23 22 Mines 39
24 NR Delta State 25
25 24 Missouri S&T 18
Also Receiving Votes:
 Catawba (12) PennWest Clarion (8) UMSL (7)

Division II Women

RK Prv Team Points
1 1 Colorado Mesa 271
2 2 Drury 268
3 3 Nova Southeastern 253
4 4 Indianapolis 242
5 5 Tampa 231
6 6 Grand Valley 220
7 8 West Florida 206
8 9 Wingate 189
9 7 Northern Michigan 184
10 11 West Chester 180
11 12 Delta State 170
12 10 McKendree 158
13 13 Findlay 141
14 14 Wayne State 133
15 16 Cal State East Bay 122
16 15 Augustana (SD) 110
17 18 Mines 92
18 19 Davenport 87
19 20 Carson-Newman 75
20 17 Simon Fraser 72
21 21 Oklahoma Christian 54
22 23 Catawba 30
22 22 Lynn 30
24 24 Azusa Pacific 23
25 25 UMSL 17
Also Receiving Votes:
 Catawba (12) PennWest Clarion (8) UMSL (7)

