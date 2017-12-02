UGA Invite Day 2 Prelims, Cal’s Noemie Thomas Swims 51.00 100 Fly

2017 UGA FALL INVITE, Day 2 Prelims

Women’s 400 IM

Sarah Darcel, Cal (4:10.26) Rose Bi, Michigan (4:12.37) Danielle Dilsaver, Cal (4:12.46)

Cal placed two 17-year-olds in the top 3 after the morning swims, led by Darcel. The top 5 was rounded out by two additional freshman: UGA’s Sammie Burchill (4:13.35) and Michigan’s Sierra Schmidt (4:14.16).

Men’s 400 IM

The men’s 400 IM looks to be the event to watch tonight in finals. It took a sub-3:46 just to make it into the A Final, and the top 5 were all below 3:45. 4th and 5th place finishes went to Michigan’s Charlie Swanson (3:44.65) and Tommy Cope (3:44.90). Cal has the most A Finalists with 3, but UGA finished 9th through 12th for the top 4 B Finalists.

Women’s 100 Fly

Cal’s Noemie Thomas already registered an NCAA ‘A’ cut out of prelims, and is the clear favorite to take home the title in finals. She’s more than a second ahead of fellow Cal Bear McLaughlin who currently sits in the #2 spot. UGA collected the next 3 finishes behind Kingsley, Veronica Burchill (52.49), and Chelsea Britt (52.69). Impressively, 7 of the 8 A Finalists went sub-:53 this morning.

Men’s 100 Fly

Cal’s Josa is currently just two one-hundredths away from the NCAA ‘A’ qualification time. Cal has 5 of the top 9 finishers, including Justin Lynch who currently sits 4th (46.12). But for UGA freshman Camden Murphy, Cal (4 swimmers) and Michigan (3 swimmers) rule the A Final. Just over a tenth of a second separates #3 from #6.

Women’s 200 Free

This is yet another event where several big names are all positioned to take the title. U.S. Open Champion Raab is currently less than a second away from the NCAA ‘A’ Cut just ahead of two Wolverines. Cal currently has the 4th and 5th spots behind Olympian Abbey Weitzeil (1:44.77) and Amy Bilquist (1:44.95). It took a swift 1:45.35 just to make it into the A Final.

Men’s 200 Free

Felix Auboeck, Michigan (1:34.86) Mokhtar Al-Yamani, Michigan (1:35.44) Zachary Apple, Auburn (1:36.11)

Michigan delivered big in the men’s 200 free, claiming 4 of the top 6 spots. This bodes very well for their 800 free relay, which will be the final event of tonight’s finals session. Auboeck, who claimed the 500 free title last night, looks to be the clear favorite. He’s currently just over 2 seconds above the NCAA ‘A’ cut. UGA’s Walker Higgins currently has the 4th spot with a 1:36.51.

Women’s 100 Breast

After seeing multiple 58 and 59 second swims at other recent invites, the UGA Invite’s women’s 100 breast was a bit lackluster by comparison. Pouncing on Cal and UGA’s weakest event, Michigan has 4 of the top 8 in the finals.

Men’s 100 Breast

Connor Hoppe, Cal (52.16) Jacob Montague, Michigan (52.30) James Guest, UGA (53.28)

Although 4 different teams placed at least one swimmer into the A Final, Cal showed the most depth with 3 of the top 5 finishers. Cal’s Hoppe is less than a second shy of the NCAA ‘A’ standard in the event, but Michigan’s Montague had a big drop from his season best and looks to challenge.

Women’s 100 Back

The top 4 swimmers are all sub-:53 seconds heading into tonight’s final. Cal’s Bilquist is the top qualifier but UGA’s Stewart finished ahead of her last night leading off the 400 medley relay. Stewart’s time from that event was a 51.52, which is a collegiate best. Michigan has the 3rd and 4th spots, including recent transfer Taylor Garcia‘s 52.93 for fourth. UVA then placed the next 4 swimmers into the A Final, led by Caitlin Cooper (53.25). It took a 53.69 to qualify for tonight’s A Final.

Men’s 100 Back

UGA Olympian Acevedo claimed the #1 spot out of prelims with the only swim under 46 seconds. UVA’s Clark was the Cavaliers’ sole Top 3 out of prelims, and is less than a second away from the NCAA ‘A’ qualifying time. Although currently outside the top 2, Cal is the biggest team headline from this event after claiming the #3 – #7 positions, including three 18-year-olds (Daniel Carr, Ryan Hoffer, Bryce Mefford).

Women’s 3-Meter

