UGA-Commit Downing Pops 19.73/44.01 Sprints at GHSA State Prelims

GHSA 1-5A High School State Championships

At the Georgia High School State Championships, UGA-commit Dillon Downing popped very quick 50/100 free times at the prelims session on Friday morning.

Downing, representing Blessed Trinity Catholic, started his prelims swims with a 19.73 swim in the 50 free, which is also his first time under 20 seconds. His time is now #38 all-time for the 17-18 boys rankings. The Georgia State record of 19.63, held by Paul Powers in 2014, could be in danger in tomorrow’s finals.

In his second individual, the 100 free, Downing dipped down to 44.01, putting another Powers’ record in potential danger. Powers’ 2014 mark is a 43.19, while the national independent high school record is 42.81, held by Jack Conger in 2013.

Both of Downing’s 50/100 times also rank #2 for the recruiting class of 2019.

In the relays, Downing led his school’s 200 free relay with a 19.95 to rank third into finals while he anchored the 400 free relay to fifth with a 43.64 split.

Tomorrow’s finals will begin at 11 am ET.