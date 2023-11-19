UCSD Freshmen Boehlke, Kozan Set School Records as Tritons Sweep 2023 Trailblazer Invite

2023 TRAILBLAZER INVITE

Team Scores

Women

UCSD – 868.5 UC Davis – 744 Fresno State – 583.5 Nevada – 496 Cal Baptist – 263.5 Utah Tech – 226 Cal Poly – 174 University of the Pacific – 165.5

Men

UCSD – 992 Cal Baptist – 827 Cal Poly – 807 University of the Pacific – 511

Courtesy: UCSD Athletics

ST. GEORGE, Utah – On the final night of the Trailblazer Invite, the Tritons posted seven event wins and two team records to sweep the invitational on Saturday night at Utah Tech.

The Triton women finished with 868.5 points, 124.5 points ahead of second while the men finished with 992 points, 165 points ahead of second place.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

Freshmen duo Eva Boehlke and Asia Kozan both set team records in the finals. Boehlke posted a time of 1:56.42 in the 200 back to win the event and take the team record by shaving off a full three seconds from her prelim swim. For Kozan, her team record came in the 200 fly. The freshman posted a time of 1:57.24 to win the event by swimming two seconds faster than her prelim swim.

Juli Arzave started her finals night with a win in the 1650 free. The fifth-year took the mile swim by six seconds ahead of the pool posting a time of 16:37.48. Finishing seconds behind Boehlke in the 200 back, Teagan Monroe took second with teammate Iris Bayan finishing in fourth. Adding another 20 points to her night, Kozan won the 100 free with a time of 49.55 and was followed by Miranda Renner in second.

Finishing the night with the 400 free relay, Renner, Josette Odgers , Audrey Moore , and Kozan finished second with a time of 3:20.81. The relay squad was 0.26 seconds behind the first place finishers.

ON THE MEN’S SIDE

Earning the men 16 points in the 1650 free, Jackson Bernstein swam a time of 15:46.95 to take third place. In the 200 back, the Triton men swept first through fourth with Luigi Franco leading the squad. The sophomore posted a time of 1:45.76 and was followed by Nathan Lee , Shane Burns , and Robby Griswold .

Combining for 59 points in the 100 free, Andrija Petkovic led the men in second with Ryan Kirton , Aidan Rikic , and Zach Elian taking fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively. In the 200 fly, Yuma Dugas took third with a time of 1:49.19 and was followed by Chad Morrison and Austin Lathrop in fourth and fifth.

The Triton men finished strong with a win in the 400 free relay. Petkovic, Kirton, Rikic, and Elian swam a time of 2:55.51 to take first.

UP NEXT

UC San Diego returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 6 for a men’s dual meet vs. Wisconsin and a women’s tri-meet vs. Wisconsin and UCLA. The Tritons will host the Badgers and Bruins at Canyonview Aquatic Center in La Jolla.

Courtesy: Fresno State Athletics

ST. GEORGE, Utah- Fresno State finished the Utah Tech Trailblazer Invitational in third place with 583.5 points.

With 11 A finalists in individual events, the Bulldogs’ solidified their place in the meet as top contenders against the field of eight teams.

Aliz Kalmar was the only Bulldog to claim an event win with a time of 2:12.41 in the 200 breaststroke.

Kalmar as the No.1 seed in the women’s 200 breaststroke with a prelim time of 2:12.11, with a time less than a second off the program record from 2017-18 by Manuela Mendolicchio (2:11.21). With Kalmar’s finals time, she is still well within reach of breaking the program record.

“We had a strong day today. Had a ton of personal bests and a win, good way to end the meet.” said head coach Jeanne Fleck , “We still have a lot of work to do.”