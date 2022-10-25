UCLA Women Secure First Dual Meet Win of Season Over UC Santa Barbara

UC SANTA BARBARA VS UCLA (WOMEN)

Friday, October 21, 2022

Campus Pool, Santa Barbara, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

UCLA – 150 UCSB – 112

The UCLA Bruins traveled up to the Campus Pool at UC Santa Barbara to race against the Gauchos in a women’s dual meet on Friday. Pac-12’s UCLA clinched a victory over UCSB of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, scoring 150 points to UCSB’s 112.

Bruins fifth-year Claire Grover won the 50 free by almost a full second with a time of 23.06. Her best time this season is 22.57, which she posted at the Fresno State Invitational earlier this month. Grover led off the 1-2-3 finish with senior Sophia Kosturos and junior Madeleine Wright as the only other racers under 24 seconds.

Grover helped to secure both wins for the UCLA ‘A’ team in the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay. The 400 medley relay ‘B’ team of Mia Chang, Ana Jih-Schiff, Fay Lustria, and Rachel Rhee came in second to the ‘A’ team of Rosie Murphy, Eva Carlson, Gabby Dang, and Grover.

Rhee led off the ‘A’ team in the 200 free relay with a 23.30. Her time gave more than a second lead over UCSB and would have placed second in the 50 free. Teammates Wright (23.46), senior Brooke Schaffer (23.67), and Grover (24.09) followed in this order to take the win. The UCSB ‘A’ team of freshman Ashley Ray (24.46), junior Hannah Joseph (24.06), junior Reagan Nibarger (24.30), and freshman Nina Statler (23.28) had strong closing speed but finished second.

Rhee got an individual win in the 100 free with her fastest time this season at 50.86. The senior won the event decisively, being the only swimmer under 52 seconds.

UCSB had two multi-event winners who are freshmen. First, Samantha Banos won the 200 free with a new personal best time of 1:50.62. Having dropped four and a half seconds, Banos holds the fastest time this season on UCSB. She also improved her 200 fly time by over a second, going 2:01.39, which was only two-tenths slower than UCLA winner Paige Maceachern.

Banos also won the 100 fly in a time of 55.39, which is a little over a second slower than her personal best time she posted at the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships.

Hazel Derr was the second UCSB freshman to win two individual events. She proved dominant in the backstroke discipline, placing first in the 100 and 200 back. Her 100 back time of 56.06 just edged out teammate Statler, who went 56.13. Derr finished nearly a second and a half ahead of UCLA senior Katrina Sommer in the 200 back with a time of 2:02.52. Derr’s fastest 200 back time this season is 2:01.04 from the dual meet against Cal Poly.

Other Event Winners