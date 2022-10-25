Gretchen Walsh, Quintin McCarty Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Quintin McCarty was selected as the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while North Carolina’s Anton Down-Jenkins and Virginia Tech’s Jacob Fisher earned ACC Co-Men’s Divers of the Week award. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week and North Carolina’s Aranza Vazquez earned the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week award.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Quintin McCarty, NC State, Fr., Colorado Springs, Colorado

McCarty earned two NCAA B cuts in his individual events in the Wolfpack’s meet against Kentucky, finishing first in the 100 backstroke in 47.02 and the 100 free with his time of 43.43. The freshman’s 100 back time is one of the top 20 in the nation this season. He also swam the freestyle leg of NC State’s second-place 200 medley relay in 19.36.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, So., Nashville, Tennessee

Walsh swam her way to three NCAA A cuts in Virginia’s meet against Florida. Along with two first-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 fly, her time of 21.40 in the 50 free and 50.53 in the 100 fly are the fastest times in the nation this season. The sophomore now holds the second-fastest 100 fly time in Virginia history and set pool records in both events. Walsh led off the 400 free relay with her 47.61 split. The first-place relay time of 3:11.44 is the fastest in the country.

ACC MEN’S CO-DIVERS OF THE WEEK

Anton Down-Jenkins, North Carolina, Sr., Wellington, New Zealand

Down-Jenkins earned two first-place finishes and two NCAA A zone cuts in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives in his first dua lmeet competition of the season. He scored a 390.75 in the 1-meter and a 374.33 in the 3-meter, topping the field of seven divers.

Jacob Fisher, Virginia Tech, Fr., Alexandria, Virginia

Fisher also swept the 1-meter and 3-meter events against Duke, scoring a 360.98 and 421.73, respectively. The freshman earned NCAA A zone cuts with both scores. His 421.73 in the 3-meter is the third highest score to date out of those who have six dives on the season.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Aranza Vazquez, North Carolina, Jr., La Paz, Mexico

Vazquez swept her events in North Carolina’s fist dual meet competition of the season against UNCW. In a field of nine, the junior’s scores of 320.33 in the 1-meter and 367.20 in the 3-meter put her atop the leaderboard.

2022-23 ACC Swimming & Diving Performers of the Week

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 11 – Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State

Oct. 18 – Kacper Stokowski, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 – Quintin McCarty, Fr., NC State

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 4 – Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 11 – Jesco Helling, Jr., Florida State

Oct. 18 – Reuben Lettuce, Sr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 25 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Grace Countie, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 11 – Deniz Ertan, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 18 – Katharine Berkoff, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 – Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 4 – Anna Bradescu, Jr., Georgia Tech; Izzi Mroz, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 11 – Mia Vallee, Jr., Miami?

Oct. 18 – Helene Synnott, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina