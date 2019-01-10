UCLA Takes Down San Diego and Harvard in Los Angeles

UCLA V. SAN DIEGO V. HARVARD

January 7, 2018

Los Angeles, CA

Results

Scores UCLA 215, San Diego 77 | UCLA 184, Harvard 110 | Harvard 242, San Diego 55



The UCLA Bruins hosted the University of San Diego Toreros and the Harvard Crimson from the Ivy League on Monday, with UCLA prevailing over both teams.

UCLA got things started with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay, with their A going 1:42.37 and their B touching at 1:44.52, ahead of Harvard’s A at 1:45.50. Emma Schanz (25.77 back), Claire Grover (28.80 breast), and Kenisha Liu (22.70 free) out-split the field in their respective splits. On UCLA’s B relay, freshman Emily Lo had the quickest split at 24.49.

Senior Sandra Soe of the Bruins won both distance freestyle events, going 10:00.68 in the 1000, her 2nd-fastest dual performance of the year, and then circling back to go 4:55.03 in the 500 free. Liu was another top performer for the Bruins, first going 1:47.82 in the 200 free to win by over two seconds over Miki Dahlke (1:49.94). Liu won her 2nd event, the 50 free, in a time of 23.09.

UCLA’s Schanz and Grover went on to earn two wins each, as did Amy Okada. Schanz posted a 55.05 in the 100 back and then a 2:14.29 in the 200 breast, showing her versatility, while Grover won the 100 breast (1:02.73) and the 100 free (51.10). Okada, meanwhile, swept the butterfly races, going 55.10 in the 100 and 2:01.50 in the 200.

Ella Kirschke and Delaney Smith went 1-2 for UCLA in the final individual event, the 400 IM, going 4:20.73 and 4:20.91, respectively.

Harvard freshman Samantha Shelton was their star, winning the 200 back by over two seconds (1:58.98). Shelton also placed third in the 50 free (23.95) and the 400 IM (4:25.11). Dahlke was very close to a win in the 100 fly, finishing 2nd behind Okada at 55.44, while Brittany Usinger was 2:01.79, also very close to catching Okada in the 200 fly.