UCLA Breaks 13-Year Dual Meet Losing Streak to USC, Wins By .04 in Final Relay

UCLA V. USC (WOMEN)
- February 12-13, 2021
- Los Angeles, LA (USC)
- Short course yards (SCY)
- Results – Meet Mobile
- Notable absences
- USC: Laticia Transom, Hanna Henderson
- UCLA: Bailey Herbert
- Scores (so far)
- UCLA 151, USC 148
The Crosstown rivalry between UCLA and USC continued today, with nothing short of an explosive day two. The Bruins, after losing this meet the last thirteen consecutive years, were victorious today.
The meet was tied going into today’s session, and the Trojans were off to the hot start. Jemma Schlicht and Marta Ciesla went 1-2 in the 100 free, 48.87 and 49.30, as UCLA was just back with Rachel Rhee (49.31) and Claire Grover (49.36).
Aela Janvier took the 200 back next, clocking a 1:54.86 to win by over two seconds, as Isa Odgers dominated the 200 breast right after for the Trojans. Odgers won the 1000 free yesterday in 9:53.46, and today she dropped a 2:09.00 in the 200 breast to win by four seconds over teammate Margaret Aroesty (2:13.00).
The Bruins fought back, though, as freshman Greta Fanta won the 500 free (4:51.61) over South Carolina transfer Hallie Kinsey (4:53.51) and UCLA went 1-3-4-5-6-7 (though several finishes were exhibitioned by default). Next in the 100 fly, freshman Sam Baron powered to a new best in the 100 fly, clocking a 52.18 with teammate Gabby Dang able to get by USC’s Schlicht, 52.82 to 52.92.
Odgers returned again in the 200 IM, keeping things close with a win at 1:57.08 over UCLA’s Ella Kirschke (1:57.69).
In one of the most exciting dual meet finishes this year, between crosstown rivals no less, the 400 free relay came down to a photo finish. Ciesla (49.37) and Odgers (49.76) were out well, though UCLA had an edge with a front-half of Sophie Kosturos (49.26) and Brooke Schaffer (49.37). On the third leg, Kaitlyn Dobler put the Trojans into the lead with a 48.29 to Kirschke’s 49.13.
USC freshman Anicka Delgado had a mighty 48.42 anchor, but Grover was stronger at 48.04, and the Bruins finished first at 3:15.80 to USC’s 3:15.84.
Check out a clip from the finish and the UCLA reaction below:
THIS IS WHAT HEART LOOKS LIKE!
THIS IS WHAT FIERCENESS LOOKS LIKE!
THIS IS WHAT SELFLESSNESS, RESILIENCE, AND FEARLESSNESS LOOKS LIKE!!!
BRUIN NATION!!!
WE KNOW WHAT’S BRUIN!
ON TO PAC-12!#GoBruins #NoPressureNoDiamond #Fearless #Relentless #Selfless #BruinsBuild #BruinBelief pic.twitter.com/hO7ZNaXVuQ
— UCLA Swim And Dive (@UCLASwimAndDive) February 13, 2021
UCLA is on the rise, good recruiting class coming in also. Congrats!
Such grit!!! What a meet, truly by both teams. Thanks for the entertainment. 💙.💛.
This is a win on paper alone, USC had only 10 swimmers today and UCLA had a full roster. Congratulations on some great individual performances and winning the last relay in dramatic fashion, but to celebrate on social media the way they did is very misleading and a little embarrassing. Best of luck to both teams at PAC 12’s, hopefully they are both at full strength to finish out their seasons.
USC had every opportunity to bring a full roster, but they disregarded school and state laws during a pandemic. UCLA has worked all season to get where they got today, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Great job today USC 🙂
Celebrating the accomplishments of your team after a year of sacrifice and hard work is not embarrassing
Seems like USC just doing USC things. Assuming rules don’t apply to them and then crying when it doesn’t work out.
Your comment is embarrassing! They won, congratulate them and don’t be a sore loser!