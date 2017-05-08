UB President Tripathi Agrees to Talk with Alums After Today’s Sit-In

This morning, members of the University at Buffalo men’s and women’s swimming and diving program came together for a sit-in outside university president Satish K. Tripathi’s office. UB recently announced that the men’s swimming & diving program would be cut to continue to fund other programs. Read more about the sit-in, as it happened, here.

SwimSwam got a chance to speak with senior swimmer Reid Zyniecki, who, along with fellow senior and teammate Nick Hooper, were the two swimmers who went in and discussed the situation with Tripathi as a result of the sit-in.

“It went exactly how we were hoping it to go,” said Zyniecki. “Our end goal was to speak with President Tripathi, and then from there to arrange a meeting between him and some of our alumni who are interested in coming up with a way to save the program.”