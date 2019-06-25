U.S. Paralympics Swimming Names Roster for 2019 Parapan American Games

Courtesy: USA Paralympics Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — U.S. Paralympics Swimming today announced the 35 athletes selected to represent Team USA at the Parapan American Games Lima 2019 from Aug. 23-Sept. 1 in Lima, Peru. The team, which is comprised of 19 women and 16 men, features eight Paralympians.

“The Parapan American Games happens every four years and is always a competitive atmosphere with some of the top swimming athletes in the region,” said Queenie Nichols, director for U.S. Paralympics Swimming. “We have several newcomers who will represent Team USA in Lima. It’s a huge opportunity for each athlete to travel to Peru and compete against some of the region’s best swimmers.”

The team is highlighted by eight Paralympians, including two-time Paralympic silver medalist Tharon Drake (Hobbs, New Mexico), two-time Paralympic bronze medalist Hannah Aspden (Raleigh, North Carolina) and two-time Paralympic medalist Lizzi Smith (Muncie, Indiana). Other Paralympians on the roster include: Leslie Cichocki (Palos Hills, Illinois), Tye Dutcher (Merced, California), Alyssa Gialamas (Naperville, Illinois), McClain Hermes (Dacula, Georgia) and Natalie Sims (Minneapolis, Minnesota).

At the Parapan American Games Toronto 2015, Team USA athletes took home 32 medals in swimming. Returning athletes from Toronto who will travel to Lima include Zach Shattuck (Mt. Airy, Maryland), Cichocki, Hermes and Sims.

Additional information on the Parapan American Games Lima 2019 can be found here.

U.S. Paralympics Swimming Roster for Parapan American Games Lima 2019

*Denotes U.S. Paralympian

Women

Hallie Anderson (O’Fallon, Mo.) -NE/SB9/NE

*Hannah Aspden (Raleigh, N.C.) – S9/SB8/SM9

Grace Bristow (Murietta, Calif.) – S10/SB9/SM10

*Leslie Cichocki (Palos Hills, Ill.) – S14/SB14/SM14

Alyssia Crook (Allendale, Mich.) – S9/SB8/SM9

Abby Gase (Bowling Green, Ind.) – S7/SB6/SM7

*Alyssia Gialamas (Naperville, Ill.) – S5/SB4/SM5

*McClain Hermes (Dacula, Ga.) – S11/SB11/SM11

Keegan Knott (Lake Villa, Ill.) – S10/SB9/SM10

Elise Morley (Norton, Mass.) – S9/SB9/SM9

Amanda Palyo (Castle Pines, Colo.) – S9/SB9/SM10

Cali Prochaska (Fort Wayne, Ind.) – S9/SB8/SM9

Summer Schmidt (Stillwater, Minn.) – S9/SB9/SM9

Aspen Shelton (Willow Park, Texas) – S12/SB12/SM12

Haven Shepherd (Carthage, Mo.) – S8/SB7/SM8

*Natalie Sims (Minneapolis, Minn.) – S9/SB9/SM9

*Lizzi Smith (Muncie, Ind.) – S9/SB9/SM9

Samantha Tubbs (King George, Va.) – S9/SB9/SM9

MeiMei White (Orlando, Fla.) – S9/SB8/SM9

Men

Caleb Cripe (Middlebury, Ind.) – S7/SB8/SM7

*Tharon Drake (Hobbs, N.M.) – S11/SB11/SM11

*Tye Dutcher (Merced, Calif.) – S10/SB9/SM10

David Gelfand (Weston, Conn.) – S9/SB8/SM9

Connor Gioffreda (Timonium, Md.) – S6/SB6/SM6

Jamal Hill (Inglewood, Calif.) – S10/SB9/SM10

Ross Minor (St. Augustine, Fla.) – S11/SB11/SM11

Garner Moss (Madison, Wis.) – S14/SB14/SM14

Samuel Murray (Burlington, N.C.) – S10/SB9/SM10

Joey Peppersack (Hopewell, Va.) – S8/SB7/SM8

Jonny Pierce (Torrance, Calif.) – S14/SB14/SM14

Morgan Ray (St. Augustine, Fla.) – S7/SB7/SM7

Carson Sanocki (Charlotte, N.C.) – S13/SB13/SM13

Zach Shattuck (Mt. Airy, Md.) – S6/SB6/SM6

Liam Smith (Rockford, Mich.) S7/SB7/SM7

Matthew Torres (Ansonia, Conn) – S8/SB8/SM8