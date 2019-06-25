U.S. Paralympics Swimming Names Roster for 2019 Parapan American Games

Courtesy: USA Paralympics Swimming
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — U.S. Paralympics Swimming today announced the 35 athletes selected to represent Team USA at the Parapan American Games Lima 2019 from Aug. 23-Sept. 1 in Lima, Peru. The team, which is comprised of 19 women and 16 men, features eight Paralympians.
“The Parapan American Games happens every four years and is always a competitive atmosphere with some of the top swimming athletes in the region,” said Queenie Nichols, director for U.S. Paralympics Swimming. “We have several newcomers who will represent Team USA in Lima. It’s a huge opportunity for each athlete to travel to Peru and compete against some of the region’s best swimmers.”
The team is highlighted by eight Paralympians, including two-time Paralympic silver medalist Tharon Drake (Hobbs, New Mexico), two-time Paralympic bronze medalist Hannah Aspden (Raleigh, North Carolina) and two-time Paralympic medalist Lizzi Smith (Muncie, Indiana). Other Paralympians on the roster include: Leslie Cichocki (Palos Hills, Illinois), Tye Dutcher (Merced, California), Alyssa Gialamas (Naperville, Illinois), McClain Hermes (Dacula, Georgia) and Natalie Sims (Minneapolis, Minnesota).
At the Parapan American Games Toronto 2015, Team USA athletes took home 32 medals in swimming. Returning athletes from Toronto who will travel to Lima include Zach Shattuck (Mt. Airy, Maryland), Cichocki, Hermes and Sims.
Additional information on the Parapan American Games Lima 2019 can be found here.
U.S. Paralympics Swimming Roster for Parapan American Games Lima 2019
*Denotes U.S. Paralympian
Women
Hallie Anderson (O’Fallon, Mo.) -NE/SB9/NE
*Hannah Aspden (Raleigh, N.C.) – S9/SB8/SM9
Grace Bristow (Murietta, Calif.) – S10/SB9/SM10
*Leslie Cichocki (Palos Hills, Ill.) – S14/SB14/SM14
Alyssia Crook (Allendale, Mich.) – S9/SB8/SM9
Abby Gase (Bowling Green, Ind.) – S7/SB6/SM7
*Alyssia Gialamas (Naperville, Ill.) – S5/SB4/SM5
*McClain Hermes (Dacula, Ga.) – S11/SB11/SM11
Keegan Knott (Lake Villa, Ill.) – S10/SB9/SM10
Elise Morley (Norton, Mass.) – S9/SB9/SM9
Amanda Palyo (Castle Pines, Colo.) – S9/SB9/SM10
Cali Prochaska (Fort Wayne, Ind.) – S9/SB8/SM9
Summer Schmidt (Stillwater, Minn.) – S9/SB9/SM9
Aspen Shelton (Willow Park, Texas) – S12/SB12/SM12
Haven Shepherd (Carthage, Mo.) – S8/SB7/SM8
*Natalie Sims (Minneapolis, Minn.) – S9/SB9/SM9
*Lizzi Smith (Muncie, Ind.) – S9/SB9/SM9
Samantha Tubbs (King George, Va.) – S9/SB9/SM9
MeiMei White (Orlando, Fla.) – S9/SB8/SM9
Men
Caleb Cripe (Middlebury, Ind.) – S7/SB8/SM7
*Tharon Drake (Hobbs, N.M.) – S11/SB11/SM11
*Tye Dutcher (Merced, Calif.) – S10/SB9/SM10
David Gelfand (Weston, Conn.) – S9/SB8/SM9
Connor Gioffreda (Timonium, Md.) – S6/SB6/SM6
Jamal Hill (Inglewood, Calif.) – S10/SB9/SM10
Ross Minor (St. Augustine, Fla.) – S11/SB11/SM11
Garner Moss (Madison, Wis.) – S14/SB14/SM14
Samuel Murray (Burlington, N.C.) – S10/SB9/SM10
Joey Peppersack (Hopewell, Va.) – S8/SB7/SM8
Jonny Pierce (Torrance, Calif.) – S14/SB14/SM14
Morgan Ray (St. Augustine, Fla.) – S7/SB7/SM7
Carson Sanocki (Charlotte, N.C.) – S13/SB13/SM13
Zach Shattuck (Mt. Airy, Md.) – S6/SB6/SM6
Liam Smith (Rockford, Mich.) S7/SB7/SM7
Matthew Torres (Ansonia, Conn) – S8/SB8/SM8
Leave a Reply