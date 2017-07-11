U.S. National Synchro Team Ready For FINA World Championships

The U.S. National Synchronized Swimming Team hopes to build on its recent success when the FINA World Championships begin Friday in Budapest, Hungary.
The U.S. will compete in solo, duet, mixed duet and team July 14-22. Around 2,500 athletes in synchronized swimming, swimming, open water swimming diving, high diving and water polo will take part in the championships.
The U.S. synchro squad won gold in the team event at last month’s Synchro America Openpresented by Le Rêve – The Dream, a FINA World Series event. As a result, the squad earned Best of June honors for the United States Olympic Committee’s Team USA Awards presented by Dow.
In addition, the mixed duet of Bill May (Cicero, N.Y./Las Vegas) and Kanako Spendlove (Las Vegas) won gold, and Anita Alvarez (Kenmore, N.Y.) and Victoria Woroniecki won bronze in duet at the Synchro America Open.
Competing for the U.S. at the FINA World Championships are:
- Team – Anita Alvarez (Kenmore, N.Y.); Elizabeth Davidson (Northridge, Calif.); Nicole Dzurko (Monte Sereno/Los Gatos, Calif.); Rachel Jager (Williamsville, N.Y); Jacklyn Luu (Milpitas, Calif.); Louisa Strutynski (Carmel, Calif./Calgary, Alberta); Alexandra Suarez (San Diego, Calif.); Karensa Tjoa (San Jose, Calif.); Natalia Vega (Guaynabo, Puerto Rico); Monica Velazquez-Stiak (Phoenix, Ariz.); and Victoria Woroniecki (Palm Coast, Fla.).
- Solo tech – Anita Alvarez (2016 Olympian)
- Duet – Anita Alvarez and Victoria Woroniecki
- Mixed Duet – Bill May and Kanako Spendlove
The U.S. squad has been training together for only a couple of months, but team coach Jenny Ekhilevsky said they are headed in the right direction.
“These are brand-new routines for both of our programs, for eight people who are swimming together for the first time,” she said. “But they’ve done a great job from where we came from.”
The mixed duet competition made its FINA Worlds debut two years ago in Kazan, Russia, where May won gold and silver. He’ll be back this time around with Spendlove, a silver medalist for Japan at the 2004 Olympics. May and Spendlove, who are in the Cirque du Soleil show “O” in Las Vegas, are coached by Chris Carver, a former Olympic coach for Team USA.
For more on the FINA World Championships, go to https://www.fina.org/event/17t
2017 FINA World Championships Synchronized Swimming Schedule
All times local
Friday, July 14
11 a.m. – Solo Technical Prelim
4 p.m. – Duet Technical Prelim
Saturday, July 15
11 a.m. – Solo Technical Final
7 p.m. – Mixed Duet Technical Prelim
Sunday, July 16
11 a.m. – Duet Technical Final
7 p.m. – Team Technical Prelim
Monday, July 17
11 a.m. – Mixed Duet Technical Final
7 p.m. – Solo Free Prelim
Tuesday, July 18
11 a.m. – Team Technical Final
7 p.m. – Duet Free Prelim
Wednesday, July 19
11 a.m. – Solo Free Final
7 p.m. – Team Free Prelim
Thursday, July 20
11 a.m. – Duet Free Final
7 p.m. – Free Combo Prelim
Friday, July 21
11 a.m. – Team Free Final
7 p.m. – Mixed Duet Free Prelim
Saturday, July 22
11 a.m. – Free Combo Final
7 p.m. – Mixed Duet Free Final
For more information on USA Synchro, visit http://www.teamusa.org/U
