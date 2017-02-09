TYR Sport Announces Extended Partnership Of Danish Swimming Federation

TYR Sport is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of the Danish Swimming Federation.

As the national governing body of swimming in Denmark, the Federation is responsible for a number of imperative responsibilities. These functions include the management of all swimming, open water, synchronized swimming, water polo and diving national teams, as well as the overseeing of all registered swim clubs and recreational activities such as “Learn to Swim” and lifesaving.

In an effort to grow and promote the sport, TYR proudly works alongside the Danish Swimming Federation to support teams, athletes and programs at every level.

The most recent Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, proved to be one of great success for Denmark, with its first gold medal win since 1948. Team TYR athlete Jeanette Ottesen also earned over 30 World Cup medals, as well as gold at the 2016 World Championship.

“The Danish Swimming Federation is pleased to extend our partnership with TYR for another four years. We have had tremendous success and growth with TYR as our partner, and we feel confident about the quality of the equipment delivered by TYR to our national teams. We are excited about the future of swimming with TYR as our partner,” said Pia Holmen, Chief Executive Officer of the Danish Swimming Federation.

“TYR Sport is honored to remain a sponsor of the Danish Swimming Federation,” began Chief Executive Officer Matt DiLorenzo. “Their success in the most recent Olympic Games is proof of the hard work their athletes and coaches continue to exude each and every day. We deeply appreciate all that the organization does for the swim community, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”

About TYR

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, our company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, we have become a brand synonymous with the athlete.

From the planning stages to the production floor, everything we do revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience and competition. For us, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it’s a requirement.

About Danish Swimming

The Danish Swimming Federation has about 183,000 members in more than 292 member clubs and is Danish sports second largest national sports association. In addition to swimming, the Federation also works within the disciplines of water polo, synchro, diving and lifesaving, including competition lifesaving and coastal lifesaving. In recent years, the discipline of open water swimming has also grown significantly under the auspices of the Danish Swimming Federation – with TrygFonden Round Christiansborg Swim as the flagship. For more information please visit: www.svoem.org and www.svoem.dk.

