Hosszu, Kromowidjojo, Puts to attend Bergen Swim Festival 2017, Norway

2017 BERGEN SWIM FESTIVAL

Friday, May 5th – Sunday, May 7th

Alexander Dale Oen Arena, Bergen, Norway

LCM (Long course meters)

Three time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu will again compete at the Bergen Swim Festival in Norway in May. The Bergen Swim Festival is held in the memory of Alexander Dale Oen. Dale Oen was a Norwegian star who won his country’s first Olympic Swimming medal in 2008, finishing second in the 100 breaststroke. He died suddenly from a heart attack which was caused by chronic, undetected coronary heart disease on April 30, 2012.

The 2017 Bergen Swim Festival will serve as FINA approved qualification meet for the World Championships in Budapest in July.

Also the Dutch national swim team will compete in Bergen with their stars Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Femke Heemskerk and Jesse Puts. Kromowidjojo won gold in both, the 50m and 100m freestyle, at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and a silver medal in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay. She finished 5th in the 100m freestyle in Rio and 6th in the 50m freestyle. Kromowidjojo is the actual world record holder in the SC 50m freestyle in 23,24.

22-year-old Jesse Puts won the gold medal in the 50m freestyle at the 2016 SC World Championships in Windsor and Femke Heemserk, 29, is one of the best European swimmers in the freestyle events over the last ten years.

Denmark’s backstroke star Mie Nielsen will attend the event in Bergen – she stepped on the podium in Rio with the Danish 4 x 100m medley relay. She will be accompanied by her teammate Viktor Bromer who finished 6th in the 200m butterfly in Rio.

The competition takes place in the Alexander Dale Oen Arena (ADO arena) which was officially opened in October 2014. The venue consists of a 50-meter pool holding Olympic standard, diving facilities, water slides and training pool. In addition the building has a multipurpose hall, cafe and also houses Amalie Skram Videregående Skole (high school).