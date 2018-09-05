Tyler McGill Announces Head Coaching Role For Opelika Swim Team

2012 Olympic gold medalist Tyler McGill announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he is the new head swim coach of the Opelika Swim Team in Alabama.

Excited and honored to announce my new position as the Head Swim Coach for the great City of Opelika. #gigcity #OST pic.twitter.com/QKWvuThIpy — Tyler McGill (@TyMcGill) September 5, 2018

Previously, McGill was an assistant coach with Auburn University, his alma mater, for nearly five years from August of 2013 to June of this year. McGill joined the coaching staff full-time after finishing up his competitive career at the 2013 U.S. Open.

Graduating from Auburn in 2010, McGill had a successful post-graduate career where he was the #2 American in the 100 fly behind Michael Phelps. That included a 2012 Olympic gold in the 400 medley relay (as a prelim-only swimmer), along with 2011 LC and 2010 SC World Championship titles in the same race. Individually, he won bronze at the 2011 Championships in the 100 fly, and also added a Worlds gold in the medley relay in 2009 while he was still in college.

Collegiately, McGill was a two-time national champion in 2009 in the 400 free and medley relays, and also won an SEC title in the same year in the 800 free relay.