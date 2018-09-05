Four Home Events Highlight JMU 2018-19 Schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison swimming and diving will host four home competitions in Savage Natatorium to highlight the 2018-19 schedule, as announced Wednesday afternoon by Head Coach Dane Pedersen.

“I’m really excited about our schedule,” said Pedersen. “There’s some familiarity – a couple of meets that there’s good back-and-forth with – but also some new meets. I’m really happy of the balance of it, both in conference and out of conference. I’m excited with the changes. We’re going to hit a lot of quality opponents and not have to go too far from home.”

JMU will open the regular season with Colonial Athletic Association action, swimming at Towson and against Georgetown on Oct. 13.

The Dukes will then begin their home slate, hosting Duquesne on Oct. 18 and Liberty on Oct. 20.

From Nov. 3-4, JMU will participate in the annual CAA POD meet with William & Mary, host Delaware and UNCW. Beginning Nov. 16, the Dukes will take part in the Liberty Invitational, closing out the 2018 portion of their schedule.

In 2019, JMU will swim against Virginia Tech and Cincinnati on Jan. 19 in Christiansburg, Va. The following weekend, the crew will compete at Richmond on Jan. 26.

For their first home meet of 2019, the Dukes will host Marshall on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. before attending the Virginia Tech Invitational starting on Feb. 1.

JMU wraps up the regular season hosting the JMU Diving Invitational on Feb. 2 and 3.

The CAA Swimming and Diving Championships are slated to take place Feb. 20-23 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center in Christiansburg, Va. This will be the third consecutive year both portions will take place together in Christiansburg.

During 2017-18, the Dukes went 8-2 in dual meets with an unblemished 4-0 in conference meets, securing a first-place finish at the 2018 CAA Championships – the eighth title in program history.