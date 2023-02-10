Two Conference Records Fall On Day 1 of NE10 Championships As SCSU Owls Hold Team Leads

2023 Northeast-10 Conference Championships

February 9-12, 2023

Worcester, Mass.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: Northeast 10

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Northeast-10 Conference had two NE10 records broken on the first day of the Swimming & Diving Championships at the WPI Sports & Recreation Center as the Southern Connecticut State men’s and women’s team lead heading into Friday.

Southern Connecticut’s Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay quartet of McAllistar Milne, Henry Velazquez, Franklin Kuhn and Chandler Tucker palced first and set a new championship record with a time of 6:41.44, breaking the previous record of 6:45.56 the same quartet set last year. SCSU’s Women’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay quartet of Jasmine Uricchio, Brooke Kenney, Olivia Strelevitz and Paola Castilla also led the way with a time of 7:39.48.

Bentley’s Emma Hapkiewicz broke the second record of the night with her 10:15.02 finish in the 1000 Yard Free. Hapkiewicz also broke her own record of 10:22.66 set at the 2022 championship. The Men’s 1000 Yard Free was won by SCSU’s Dylan Prescher who finished in 9:45.50.

Isa Reyes of Pace University ended the night atop the Women’s 3-Meter prelims. Reyes had a score of 400.10, sitting 4.05 points ahead of second place, Mary Huminski of Bentley.

Overall, the SCSU men’s program tallied 81 points on Day 1, holding a five-point margin over Bentley at 76. Le Moyne is third with 48. On the women’s side, SCSU hold a 40-point lead with 127, trailed by Bentley in second with 87.Le Moyne sits in third with 55 points.

For a heat sheet with Friday morning's prelims, click HERE. To visit our Championship Central page, click HERE. All sessions are available to watch live and for free on NE10NOW.tv. Please click HERE for parking instructions for Friday morning.