Tulane Adds Sprinter Eliza Lennox To Recruiting Class For 2025-26

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane swimming and diving team announced on Thursday that the program has completed the 2025-26 signee class with the addition of incoming freshman Eliza Lennox.

Lennox hails from Boulder, Colorado where she attended Monarch High School. She is a sprint freestyle swimmer.

Eliza Lennox (Boulder, Colorado)

Monarch High School

Best Times: 50 free – 22.97 100 free – 50.54 100 fly – 56.12



Lennox is a six-time 4A CHSAA State Champion, defending her title in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 medley relay. She was recognized in 2024 as a National All-American for her performance at state. Lennox also assisted her team in receiving the gold level NISCA Scholar Team Award. She was named Daily Camera Swimmer of the Year the last two years for her exceptional performance and dedication to high school swimming. She joined club in 2024 and made her debut at the Four Corners Sectionals Meet where she placed fourth overall in the 50 free. Her love of the pool has led her to be a Junior Nationals qualifier and ranked top 10 in Colorado.

She is the ninth member of the signee class inked by Head Coach Amanda Caldwell and joins the team’s fall signees of Danielle Barberie (Nanaimo, British Columbia/Nanaimo District Secondary School), Libby Brewer (Fort Washington, Pennsylvania/Germantown Academy), Nicole Fant (Jasper, Indiana/Jasper High School), Casey Freeman (Chapel Hill, North Carolina/East Chapel Hill High), Ebba Holgersson (Norrkoping, Sweden/Helsingborgs Simsalliskap), Mary Kate Kupsky (Bear Creek Township, Pennsylvania/MMI Preparatory School), Samantha Schoenborn (Parkland, Florida/Broward Virtual School) and Marin Shimkus (Glenview, Illinois/New Trier High School).

The program finished the 2024-25 season with 54 top 10 school marks including 10 school records. The team also won six events, had 28 overall all conference marks, a placing of third overall at the league championship meet plus saw Head Coach Amanda Caldwell being named the AAC’s Coach of the Year. The program also had 10 qualify to participate in the National Championship Invitational this season and had four swimmer named to the Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators.

