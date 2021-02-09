Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Track SEC Championships Data, Final Cut-Off Times & More With This New App

Karl Ortegon
February 09th, 2021 College, News, SEC

University of Tennessee swimming & diving team manager John Golliher, also a student at UT’s Haslam School of Business, has created a web-based application to track SEC conference championships data. This tool maps trends over the last several years at SEC Championships and helps visualize what it takes to score at the meet.

SEC CHAMPS DATA TRACKER

The application is simple but effective. Users can toggle by event and gender, and graphs populate to track what the cut-offs were in a given year’s SEC Championships for each scoring final. For example, a user could look to the women’s 50 free in 2014, and see that it took a 22.81 to make the C-final, a 22.55 to make the B-final and a 22.27 to make the A-final.

(click to enlarge)

For each event, Golliher’s app also offers the title-winning time. For both, data is available back to 2013 and through the 2020 championships.

The next SEC Championships are coming up very soon. The meet will be split into three different meets this year, with swimming split by gender. Next week, starting February 17, the men’s and women’s divers will compete at Mizzou, while the women’s swimmers will race next week at UGA. The week of the 22nd will see the SEC men’s swimmers race at Mizzou.

