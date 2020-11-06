Townley Haas Planning Close to Full Taper Heading into Semis, Final (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8
- Thursday, November 5: 4pm-6pm CET/9am-11am U.S. Central
- Friday, November 6: 4pm-6pm CET/9am-11am U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: London Roar, Tokyo Frog Kings, Cali Condors, New York Breakers
- Full Results
Reported by Retta Race.
MEN’S 200 FREE
Townley Haas had only swam one 200 free in the ISL so far this year, but it was a big win in week 2. He’ll stay undefeated for the year while moving up to #2 in the league for the season. Haas improved his season-best by about a full second, putting together easily his best meet of the season so far.
We’ve noted plenty often that Cali’s men have struggled beyond Dressel. But they’ve stepped up in a big way so far this week, especially in today’s session. Majchrzak joined Haas for a 1-2 punch, and Cali is running away with the team points win this week, assuming nothing disastrous happens in the skins.
This race featured three of the top five in ISL ranks coming into the meet – everyone but league leader Danas Rapsys, who swam earlier today, and #4 Fernando Scheffer, who is on bye. #2-ranked Matsumoto fell to fourth here, well off his best, and #3 Duncan Scott was just third in this race, four tenths off his season-best.
As they all should. If we ever want the ISL to succeed and grow into something amazing, athletes need to treat the finals as something on par to a World Championships or Olympic Games. This league needs to be the future of swimming, with the Olympics/WCs as extra events added on in the summers. May be a controversial statement, but just my thought
I agree
Same. For example the NBA…
I’m sure a lot of the swimmers were fully rested since match 1
I’m just glad someone figured out how to get Townley to swim fast in season.
200 Free SCM AR should go down b4 end of year