Townley Haas Planning Close to Full Taper Heading into Semis, Final (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8

Reported by Retta Race.

MEN’S 200 FREE

Townley Haas had only swam one 200 free in the ISL so far this year, but it was a big win in week 2. He’ll stay undefeated for the year while moving up to #2 in the league for the season. Haas improved his season-best by about a full second, putting together easily his best meet of the season so far.



We’ve noted plenty often that Cali’s men have struggled beyond Dressel. But they’ve stepped up in a big way so far this week, especially in today’s session. Majchrzak joined Haas for a 1-2 punch, and Cali is running away with the team points win this week, assuming nothing disastrous happens in the skins.



This race featured three of the top five in ISL ranks coming into the meet – everyone but league leader Danas Rapsys, who swam earlier today, and #4 Fernando Scheffer, who is on bye. #2-ranked Matsumoto fell to fourth here, well off his best, and #3 Duncan Scott was just third in this race, four tenths off his season-best.