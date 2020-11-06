Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Townley Haas Planning Close to Full Taper Heading into Semis, Final (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8

Reported by Retta Race.

MEN’S 200 FREE

Townley Haas had only swam one 200 free in the ISL so far this year, but it was a big win in week 2. He’ll stay undefeated for the year while moving up to #2 in the league for the season. Haas improved his season-best by about a full second, putting together easily his best meet of the season so far.

We’ve noted plenty often that Cali’s men have struggled beyond Dressel. But they’ve stepped up in a big way so far this week, especially in today’s session. Majchrzak joined Haas for a 1-2 punch, and Cali is running away with the team points win this week, assuming nothing disastrous happens in the skins.

This race featured three of the top five in ISL ranks coming into the meet – everyone but league leader Danas Rapsys, who swam earlier today, and #4 Fernando Scheffer, who is on bye. #2-ranked Matsumoto fell to fourth here, well off his best, and #3 Duncan Scott was just third in this race, four tenths off his season-best.

JCO
48 minutes ago

As they all should. If we ever want the ISL to succeed and grow into something amazing, athletes need to treat the finals as something on par to a World Championships or Olympic Games. This league needs to be the future of swimming, with the Olympics/WCs as extra events added on in the summers. May be a controversial statement, but just my thought

9
0
Reply
swimfan_00
Reply to  JCO
45 minutes ago

I agree

1
0
Reply
Swimmer
Reply to  swimfan_00
30 minutes ago

Same. For example the NBA…

1
0
Reply
Andreas
Reply to  JCO
26 minutes ago

I’m sure a lot of the swimmers were fully rested since match 1

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Andreas
0
-2
Reply
Swammer
35 minutes ago

I’m just glad someone figured out how to get Townley to swim fast in season.

6
0
Reply
PhillyMark
15 minutes ago

200 Free SCM AR should go down b4 end of year

2
0
Reply

