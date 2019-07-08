Tom Miazga: Para-Swimming Champion, 2019 Fittest Seated Man On Earth

Beijing 2008 Team U.S.A. Paralympic swimmer Tom Miazga became the 2019 WheelWOD Crossfit Games’ Fittest Seated Man on Earth yesterday. The competition took place over the course of the past four days. This is the 2nd-straight year in which he’s won the award.
Adapt, Conquer, REPEAT. 4 days and 13 events later, a year of long days, excruciating workouts, and relentless commitment has left me proud and humbled all the same. Two-time Fittest Seated Man on Earth. I don’t have all the words I want to say at this point, but I do know I owe many people my life for making this possible. To have @fivebar.j by my side throughout this journey is pretty special; I’m forever in his debt. His commitment and dedication are the epitome of who I hope to be. Thank you @benbergeron and @comptrain.co for never allowing me to settle, and holistically improving who I am. It’s such a privilege to be in the #CompTrainFam. More than anything, a huge hats off to @wheelwod and @stoutytheoriginal for continuing to push the limits on what adaptive individuals believe they can achieve. The competition was fierce, new standards were set, and the community of athletes involved consistently drives me to come back. It’s humbling to be surrounded by such an incredible group of athletes, and be reminded why we are here in the first place. I’m nothing but excited about the future of this program, and I’m ready to give myself to providing every athlete a chance to feel progress, success, and most importantly, healthy. Time for a little rest, but we all know, third time’s a charm, right? 😏 #BacktoBack #FittestonEarthx2 #adaptandconquer #adaptive #comptrain #crossfit #wheelwod #wheelwodgames #crossfitgames
Diagnosed with Spastic Diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, Miazga began swimming in second grade when his coach, who also happened to be his teacher, recommended that he swim, indicating that it would be the best sport for him.
In 2008, Miazga qualified for the Beijing Paralympic Games in the 100-meter backstroke and represented Team USA at the Games. Three years later, he won the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke and the silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle at the 2011 Pan Pacific Para-Swimming Championships, which were held in Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, all in the S-8 class.
Then, in 2015, Miazga competed at the Parapan American Games, which took place in Toronto, Canada. There, Miazga won the silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke in the S-8 class.
In late 2015, Paralympic swimming ace Miazga announced his retirement from competitive swimming. Throughout his swimming career Miazga has held mutiple American records, though he wanted to take on the challenge of trying something new and began a new journey in the world of Crossfit.
Further, Miazga is currently a 6th-grade math teacher besides serving as the Senior Assistant Coach at Ozukee Aquatics.
