Tom Miazga: Para-Swimming Champion, 2019 Fittest Seated Man On Earth

Beijing 2008 Team U.S.A. Paralympic swimmer Tom Miazga became the 2019 WheelWOD Crossfit Games’ Fittest Seated Man on Earth yesterday. The competition took place over the course of the past four days. This is the 2nd-straight year in which he’s won the award.

Diagnosed with Spastic Diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, Miazga began swimming in second grade when his coach, who also happened to be his teacher, recommended that he swim, indicating that it would be the best sport for him.

In 2008, Miazga qualified for the Beijing Paralympic Games in the 100-meter backstroke and represented Team USA at the Games. Three years later, he won the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke and the silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle at the 2011 Pan Pacific Para-Swimming Championships, which were held in Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, all in the S-8 class.

Then, in 2015, Miazga competed at the Parapan American Games, which took place in Toronto, Canada. There, Miazga won the silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke in the S-8 class.

In late 2015, Paralympic swimming ace Miazga announced his retirement from competitive swimming. Throughout his swimming career Miazga has held mutiple American records, though he wanted to take on the challenge of trying something new and began a new journey in the world of Crossfit.

Further, Miazga is currently a 6th-grade math teacher besides serving as the Senior Assistant Coach at Ozukee Aquatics.