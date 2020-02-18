Timpview High Girls, Olympus High Boys Win UHSAA 5A State Championships

2020 UHSAA 5A State Swimming Championships

Swimming

Friday-Saturday, February 14th-15th, 2020

Brigham Young University, Salt Lake City, UT

Short Course Yards

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Girls

Timpview High School – 290 Olympus High School – 234 Wasatch High School – 199.5 Park City High School – 150 East High School – 149

Boys

Olympus High School – 297 Brighton High School – 237 Wasatch High School – 184 Viewmont High School – 167 Springville High School – 152

The Timpview High School girls and Olympus High School boys came away from the UHSAA 5A state championships victorious this past weekend. Timpview dethroned Wasatch High School in the girls meet, while Olympus dethroned Brighton High School in the boys meet.

Girls Recap:

The Timpview High School girls won the 200 medley and 400 free relays. In the medley relay, freshman Annie Reichner led off in 27.36, with senior Kate Hansen splitting 30.42 on breaststroke, senior Rachel Oyler splitting 24.38 on fly, and sophomore Katelyn Teng anchoring in 25.15. They finished in a final time of 1:47.31. Oyler and Hansen were also members of the winning 400 free relay, along with sophomore Annie Robinson and junior Gracie Crandall. Oyler led off with a field-leading 51.22, and was followed by Robinson (54.93), Hansen (53.06), and Crandall (52.88), for a 3:32.09. With that swim, Timpview was just 0.02 seconds away from breaking the UHSAA state record of 3:32.07, which was set back in 2005.

Rachel Oyler, a BYU commit, went on to win the 50 free and 100 fly. In the 50, Oyler clocked a 23.40 in prelims, and won the event with a 23.54 in finals. She went on to win the 100 fly with a 56.43, touching first by over 2 seconds. Like the 50, Oyler was faster in prelims, where she swam a 55.85. She took her finals race out fast, splitting 25.77 on the first 50.

Spanish Fork freshman Madison Parker was a double event winner, taking the 200 free and 100 free, nearly breaking the UHSAA state records in both. Parker first swam the 200 free, where she finished in 1:50.67 after getting out to a quick start. Parker was out in 25.15/27.72 for a 52.87 on the first 100 split, and 28.97/28.83 for a 57.80 coming home. She was only 0.35 seconds off the state record of 1:50.32, which is held by Amanda Barrett from 2011. She went on to win the 100 free with a 50.89, touching first by over a second. That time was also just off the UHSAA record of 50.74, which is held by Oyler from last year.

Cottonwood High School senior Emma Walker was another double event winner, taking the 200 IM and 100 breast. Walker, a Kansas commit, was dominant in the 200 IM, swimming a 2:04.62. She posted the fastest backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle splits in the field, coming in at 30.98, 35.46, and 30.15 respectively. She went on to win the 100 breast with a 1:02.70, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 1:04. Walker was in a tight race with Wasatch senior Haley Altman at the 50 mark, but pulled away on the final 50. Altman, a Dixie State University commit, was out just behind Walker, splitting 29.60 on the first 50 to Walker’s 29.51. Walker was much faster coming home, however, splitting 33.19 to Altman’s 34.55.

Bountiful High School junior Elliott Howe won the 100 backstroke with a 55.81, after swimming a 55.49 in prelims. She won the race by over 2 seconds. Howe also was the runner-up in the 50 free, finishing behind Rachel Oyler with a 24.10 (23.83 in prelims). Cottonwood senior Jessica Loyd won the 500 free with a 5:04.82, leading the race from start to finish. Olympus freshman Colleen MacWilliams came in 2nd with a 5:07.70, touching as the only other swimmer under 5:1o in the field.

Boys Recap:

Olympus High school won the boys 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, setting a new UHSAA overall record in the medley. Senior Ryan Garstang led off in 22.71, with junior Alexander Turney splitting 26.53 on breast, sophomore Evan VanBrocklin splitting 23.09 on fly, and sophomore Bridger Sink anchored in 22.30 for a 1:34.63. With that swim, Olympus undercut the previous UHSAA record by 0.08 seconds. VanBrocklin and Garstand also teamed up with freshman Ian Conner and sophomore Ethan Astle to win the 400 free relay. Astle led the relay off in 48.80, and was followed by VanBrocklin (47.82), Conner (48.38), and Garstang (45.83) for a 3:10.83.

Ryan Garstang went on to win the boys 200 IM and 100 back. In the 100 back, Garstang swam to a 48.71 to win the race, shattering the UHSAA 5A record of 49.95, which was held by Cameron Green. Garstang would also hold the overall UHSAA record, except for 6A swimmer Jordan Tiffany swimming a 48.25 at the 6A state meet the same day. Ryan also won the 200 IM, swimming a 1:53.09, after getting out to a speedy 50.86 on the first 100. Garstang is committed to swim at Utah next season.

Evan VanBrocklin also won the 100 fly, swimming a 50.79 to narrowly beat out Brighton High School senior Aaron Simms (50.96). Simms was out faster in finals, splitting 23.59 on the first 50, while VanBrocklin split 23.94. VanBrocklin then came home faster, going 26.85 on the final 50, compared to 27.37 from Simms. Simms swam a 50.59 in prelims, which eneded up being faster than it took to win the event.

Spanish Fork High School senior Austin Butler was a double event winner, claiming victory in the 200 free and 500 free. Butler swam a 1:42.46, holding off Brighton High School sophomore Daniel Detjen (1:42.95). Butler led for the entire race, but it was tight the entire way. Butler was out in 24.20 to Detjen’s 24.38, followed by 2nd 50 splits of 26.26 and 26.40 respectively. Butler then split 26.54 and 25.46 coming home, to Detjen’s 26.66 and 25.51. Butler went on to win the 500 free, with Detjen coming in 2nd, although this time Butler’s margin of victory was over 3 seconds. Butler again led the race from start to finish, clocking a 4:37.53 to Detjen’s 4:40.60.

Springville High School senior Cameron Green continued to be a force in Utah 5A swimming, taking the boys 50 free and 100 free. In the 50, Green swam a 20.69 in prelims to break the UHSAA 5A state record, then swam 20.92 in finals. Green was also faster in prelims of the 100 free, where he swam a 46.02, then won the event with a 46.23. Green was also huge for Springville in the 200 free relay, where he nearly broke 20 seconds, anchoring in 20.09. Sophmore Austin Mertz led the squad off in 22.23, followed by senior Braxton Armstrong in 21.65, senior Jordan Pugmire in 22.59, and Green for a 1:26.56. Springville also came in 2nd in the 400 free relay, where Green led the field with a 45.12 anch0r split.

Viewmont High senior Gavin Willis won the 100 breast with a 58.20 after swimming a 57.71 in prelims.