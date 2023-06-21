Tim Fisher Named Navy Diving Coach

Courtesy: Navy Sports

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tim Fisher has been named Navy’s associate head coach for diving, Navy director of athletics Chet Gladchuk announced today.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim Fisher as a member of the USNA community,” said Navy men’s swimming head coach Bill Roberts . “His footprint on the sport has been impactful and we look forward to seeing this continue with the Navy swimming and diving program as well as Navy athletics.”

“Navy swimming and diving is very fortunate and excited to welcome Tim to The Yard,” said Navy women’s swimming head coach John Morrison . “Coach Fisher has developed many of the top divers competing at the NCAA level and his junior teams have had years of success on the national level of USA Diving. Our program will benefit greatly from his passion and drive for promoting and developing leaders through the sport of diving.”

“I’m honored to continue the tradition of excellence with the Naval Academy,” said Fisher. “The drive and character of the Midshipmen and the USNA’s leadership are what drew me to this incredible position. I am looking forward to continuing the legacy of developing this amazing team of future leaders. Go Navy!”

Fisher has run the Alexandria Dive Club since 2007 and the Montgomery Dive Club since 2022. He has sent over 100 divers to NCAA Division I programs, most notably Anne Fowler at Indiana and Conor Casey at Stanford. Fowler is a rising senior who has earned All-America honors in each of her first three seasons, was the second-place finisher on the three-meter board at the 2023 NCAA Championship, won three Big 10 Conference titles and was an Olympic Trials qualifier. Casey also qualified for the Olympic Trials, totaled five All-America accolades, was a finalist on the one-meter board at the 2021 NCAA Championship and won five Pacific 12 Conference crowns prior to graduating in 2022.

Fisher’s divers have amassed 18 USA Diving Junior National titles, won 10 medals at the Junior Pan American Games (2015-21), won three Senior National titles and earned medals at the FINA Grand Prix international competition. The current USA Diving Tier 3 squad includes four of his divers.

Fisher himself is a Gold Level mentor for the organization and has been part of national team coaching staffs for seven international competitions. A diver himself, he began his coaching career with the York Dive Club in Virginia from 1993-95 and later served as an assistant coach for the Patriot Dive Club in Fairfax, Va., from 2000-07.

Fisher served in the Army from 1991-97 and was stationed at Ft. Belvoir as an automated communications computer systems repair operator. He also has worked as a senior telecommunications engineer for Lumen Technologies since 2011.