Tim Bauer To Leave The Woodlands Swim Team

Longtime coach Tim Bauer will be resigning from his post with The Woodlands Swim Team of Texas, effective next month.

Bauer confirmed the news to SwimSwam, characterizing his departure as “amicable” and saying he’d remain involved in the sport as a coach.

“It’s time,” Bauer said of his decision to move on after 22 years with the club. “The team needs a fresh voice.”

Bauer has had extreme success with The Woodlands, serving as a member of both USA Swimming’s National Team coaching staff and as a National Junior Team coach for an event back in 2008. He’s been a multi-time Texas Age Group Coach of the Year as well as a member of USA Swimming’s Board of Directors.

The Woodlands assistant Andy Pym will take over as interim head coach while the club conducts a national search for a new head coach, Bauer said. “It’s a good, stable situation,” he continued. Bauer will remain with the team through the conclusion of the current short course season, moving on during the month of March.

“I truly cherish every relationship I’ve had with swimmers and parents,” Bauer said of his time at The Woodlands. “It’s been an amazing ride.”