The Swimmer Who Walked on the Moon

Saturday, July 20th, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of human kind’s first footsteps on the moon. First, Neil Armstrong, and then Buzz Aldrin, descended on to the lunar surface and made a human mark on a frontier that, 50 years later, is still the furthest from home we have ever been.

Of the 12 people who walked on the moon during 9 Apollo Missions from 1968 to 1972, one, David Scott, was perhaps most comfortable in a weightless environment. That’s because Scott was a competitive swimmer in high school and college, swimming at the University of Michigan on a scholarship.

He was later a part of the Apollo 15 mission, where he served as backup commander. Over the course of the mission, he would walk on the moon 3 times; in his career, he logged more than 20 hours in EVA (space-walk) time, both on the moon and in orbit.

