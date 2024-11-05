The Hungry Swimmer: Fall Butternut Squash Soup with Kale

Nothing gets me into the fall mood more than a hearty bowl of butternut squash soup. This classic dish incorporates all of the cozy fall flavors to warm the soul and the body on a chilly day. Dive in and let this nourishing bowl be your seasonal vitamin and energy boost!

INGREDIENTS

1 3lb butternut squash

1 head of kale

1 yellow onion

1 head of garlic

1 small ginger root (skinless)

4 cups chicken broth

2 tbs olive oil

1 tbs greek yogurt

Salt

Pepper

LET’S COOK!

Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees

Chop yellow onion into fourths

Chop top off head of garlic

Chop butternut squash into halves, scoop out the seeds

Lather onions, garlic, and squash halves in 2 tbs of olive oil on a baking sheet – Bake veggies for 30-40 minutes until squash is fork tender (the garlic and onions may need to be pulled out of the oven earlier than the squash)

While the veggies are cooking, peel and chop 1 small ginger root into small cubes and chop kale into smaller pieces

Once veggies are baked, grab a blender (I use my nutribullet)

Scoop out cooked squash and put into blender with baked veg, ginger, and chicken broth (this may have to be completed in small batches)

Blend and pour into a large soup pot on the stove

Turn stove to low heat

Add salt and pepper to taste

Stir in chopped kale and stir until cooked down

Turn off head and stir in 1 tbs of greek yogurt

ENJOY!!!

