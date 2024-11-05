The Hungry Swimmer: Fall Butternut Squash Soup with Kale

Nothing gets me into the fall mood more than a hearty bowl of butternut squash soup. This classic dish incorporates all of the cozy fall flavors to warm the soul and the body on a chilly day. Dive in and let this nourishing bowl be your seasonal vitamin and energy boost!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 3lb butternut squash
- 1 head of kale
- 1 yellow onion
- 1 head of garlic
- 1 small ginger root (skinless)
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 2 tbs olive oil
- 1 tbs greek yogurt
- Salt
- Pepper
LET’S COOK!
- Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees
- Chop yellow onion into fourths
- Chop top off head of garlic
- Chop butternut squash into halves, scoop out the seeds
- Lather onions, garlic, and squash halves in 2 tbs of olive oil on a baking sheet – Bake veggies for 30-40 minutes until squash is fork tender (the garlic and onions may need to be pulled out of the oven earlier than the squash)
- While the veggies are cooking, peel and chop 1 small ginger root into small cubes and chop kale into smaller pieces
- Once veggies are baked, grab a blender (I use my nutribullet)
- Scoop out cooked squash and put into blender with baked veg, ginger, and chicken broth (this may have to be completed in small batches)
- Blend and pour into a large soup pot on the stove
- Turn stove to low heat
- Add salt and pepper to taste
- Stir in chopped kale and stir until cooked down
- Turn off head and stir in 1 tbs of greek yogurt
- ENJOY!!!
