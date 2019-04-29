The First 170 Verbal Commitments from the HS Class of 2020

Last April, the NCAA Division I Council made changes to the rules that govern the recruiting of prospective student-athletes, effectively moving the calendar forward 11 months for the class of 2020. As athletes are now able to take official visits to campuses beginning in September of their junior year, we’ve seen more verbal commitments taking place earlier than in years past. When we published this early look at the 2019 database in late June 2018, we marveled that there were already 154 names on the list. A year earlier, there had been just 82 rising high school seniors who had made verbal pledges to collegiate programs. On July 1st, 2016, the total number of verbal commitments for the class of 2017 was 28.

This year, in April, we've got 170 names in the database. That includes 18 of the girls and 14 of the boys on our list of top-20 recruits from the class of 2020.

Here are the colleges that have received early pledges:

2020 Verbal Commitments (M&W combined)

Alabama – 1 Indiana – 4 NC State – 10 Texas – 9 Arizona – 1 Iowa – 2 North Carolina – 2 Texas A&M – 5 Arizona State – 2 Kansas – 1 Northern Arizona – 1 USC – 9 Auburn – 16 Kentucky – 3 Northwestern – 2 Utah – 1 Boise State – 1 Louisville – 7 Notre Dame – 4 Vanderbilt – 1 Cal – 7 LSU – 3 Ohio State – 3 Virginia – 10 Duke – 1 Miami (FL) – 1 Penn State – 1 Virginia Tech – 2 Florida – 7 Miami (OH) – 1 Pitt – 1 West Virginia – 3 Florida State – 1 Michigan – 12 Purdue – 1 Wisconsin – 8 Georgia – 3 Minnesota – 4 South Carolina – 4 Georgia Tech – 3 Missouri – 1 Tennessee – 10

Our SwimSwam Commitment Databases give a snapshot of where the collegiate swimmers are coming from and where they are going. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. We are updating the database constantly, so remember to refresh it regularly.

