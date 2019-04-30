Redlands Wins Combined Title at CA Citrus Belt League Champs

2019 Citrus Belt League Finals

April 26th, 2019

Crafton Hills Community College, Yucaipa, CA

Short Course Yards

Results on MeetMobile

Team Scores

Combined

Redlands – 1389 Citrus Valley – 1381 Redlands East Valley – 1058 Yucaipa High – 1042 Cajon – 694

Boys

Redlands – 790 Citrus Valley – 697 Yucaipa High – 479 Redlands East Valley – 422 Cajon – 404

Girls

Citrus Valley – 684 Redlands East Valley – 636 Redlands – 599 Yucaipa High – 563 Cajon – 290

Redlands won combined and boys titles at the 2019 Citrus Belt League Finals this past weekend in Yucaipa, CA, while Citrus Valley took the girls title. Redlands and Redlands East Valley won every event at the meet. There were many double individual event winners, and every swimmer who won an individual event was also a member of a winning relay.

Elijah Devera was a double winner for Redlands, as well as a member of 2 winning relays. Devera won the boys 50 free in a season best of 21.64, as well as the 100 fly in 51.75. Devera also provided the fly leg of the winning 200 medley relay. Daniel Pry led off in 24.75, followed by Fletcher Dementyev (28.54), Devera (23.39), and Yousef Hassen (21.34), for a final time of 1:38.02. Pry, Devera, and Hassen were also members of the winning 400 free relay. Pry led off that relay in 49.88, followed by Cade Wingo (50.98), Devera (47.50), and Hassen (47.12), for a 3:15.48.

In addition to the relays, Pry also claimed victory in the 200 IM (1:59.64) and 100 back (52.69). Dementyev clocked a win in the 100 breast, posting a 1:01.02. Hassen won the 100 free with a 47.30. Wingo also provided a 22.58 split on the winning 200 free relay.

Jude Williams won 2 events in domiant fashion for Redlands East Valley. Williams first took the boys 200 free in 1:43.19, touching the wall first by over 3 seconds. He then went on to win the 500 free by 24 seconds, clocking a 4:32.18. Liberty Williams was another double event winner for Redlands East Valley, taking home wins in the girls 200 free in 1:49.38, and the 500 free in 4:52.05. She also was a member of the winning 400 free relay. She led that relay off in 52.45, which would have been fast enough to win the 100 free individually. Jenna Sanchez followed (55.61), then went Sam Nickell (54.21), and Ella Martinez-Spencer (54.79), respectively, for a 3:37.06.

Martinez-Spencer picked up a win of her own, clocking a 57.05 to win the 100 back. She also came in 2nd to Williams in the 200 free (1:54.80). Nickell won the 200 Im (2:10.08) and the 100 fly (58.01). Sanchez win both the 50 free (24.60), and 100 free (53.90).