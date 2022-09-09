Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving Announces 2022-23 Season Schedule

Earlier this week, the Texas women’s swimming and diving team announced their schedule for the 2022-23 NCAA season. Their schedule is similar to that of the men’s team, except for a few minor changes.

The Longhorns begin their season with the Dust off Your Boots Invite on October 7 in Austin. Both the Texas men’s and women’s programs will be competing against TCU that day, although only the women’s meet is labeled as the “Dust off Your Boots Invitational”.

A lot of the competition that Texas is facing in their dual meets are strong teams that will rival them at NCAAs, such as national champions Virginia (November 5), #5-ranked Alabama and #9-ranked Ohio State (January 13-14), #11-ranked Indiana (October 21), and #5-ranked NC State (January 27-28). The team will also be headed to Minneapolis from November 30 to December 3 for the Minnesota Invite and hold the Jill Sterkel Classic on February 4.

Another event listed on the Longhorns’ schedule is the Toronto stop of the FINA World Cup Series, which is happening from October 28 to 30. Notably, this stop is on the schedule but the stop in Indianapolis, Indiana (which is significantly closer to Texas than Toronto is) is not. Last year, the Texas women did not send any of their swimmers to the World Cup, as the U.S. team was comprised mostly of junior and pro swimmers.

The Longhorns conclude things off with the Big 12 Championships from February 23 to 26 and NCAAs from March 15 to 18 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The team looks to build upon their national-runners up finish at NCAAs in 2022.

Full Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving Schedule, 2022-23 Season: