3x Olympian Aimee Willmott Named Athlete Representative for British Swimming Board

Three-time British Olympian Aimee Willmott has been elected as the new Athlete Representative for the British Swimming Board. Willmott, who represented Great Britain in the London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympics, retired last November.

British Swimming describes the role of Athlete Representative as a “crucial go-between from the athlete body to the Board,” saying it’s a critical piece in ensuring that the athletes’ views on all matters are being represented. Willmott will also be serving as the lead of the Athlete Representative Group (ARG), which seeks to “promote a sustainable performance culture.”

Speaking on the new position, Willmott said “I’m really looking forward to working in my new role of Athlete Representative at British Swimming. To be voted in by my old teammates and athletes from other aquatic disciplines is a special feeling.” She goes on to say that wants to ensure that the voices of current athletes are heard now that she’s retired. “I hope to regularly meet with representatives in all aquatic disciplines to hear what they want feeding into the organisation that contributes to their medal-winning success!”

British Swimming interim chair Adele Stach-Kevitz said of Willmott’s election, “Aimee’s knowledge and experience, both as a swimmer who has competed regularly at the highest level and as a long-established senior leader in the Olympic team, will stand her in great stead.”

The voting came down to Willmott and Paralympian James Hollis, who recently was a medalist at the Commonwealth Games, which took place in Birmingham. Willmott won out in voting by British Swimming athletes, and is replacing Graham Edmunds, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist.

Willmott was a highly accomplished swimmer for Britain during her time as a competitive athlete. Though she didn’t win a medal in her three trips to the Olympics, Willmott was a finalist in both 2016 and 2020, both in the 400 IM. In her first Olympics in 2012, Willmott finished 11th in the 400 IM at just 19 years old. Here is a summary of Willmott’s Olympic performances.

