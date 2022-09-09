Black Swimming Association Nominated For National Lottery Project of the Year

The Black Swimming Association (BSA) has been nominated for the National Lottery Good Cases Project of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

The BSA is one of 17 finalists for the award, which recognizes the “inspirational project that do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.”

The BSA officially launched in March 2020 in collaboration with Swim England to champion inclusivity, representation and diversity in aquatics. Co-founded by Ed Accura, Seren Jones, Danielle Obe and Alice Dearing, the association has the objective of highlighting the value of swimming as an essential life-saving skill and showcasing aquatic opportunities and career pathways for African, Caribbean and Asian communities.

The BSA is currently working in a partnership with Swim Wales with the goal of making swimming and other aquatic sports more ethnically diverse.

The association has also released a series of three film documentaries to shed light on the stories, fears and anxieties minorities have with water.

More than 1,300 organizations were in the running to be named finalists. The full list of 17 nominees can be found below.

South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project

Boots & Beards

Sense Scotland’s Sensatronic Lab

Amma Birth Companions

Museum of Homelessness

Maslaha – Muslim Girls Fence

Deaffest

The World Reimagined

Refuge4Pets

An Tobar

The Reconnect Project, It’s Never Too Late

Youth Together

The Niamh Louise Foundation

Millennium Falcon Exhibition

The Black Swimming Association

Forget-me-not Chorus

The Jac Lewis Foundation

Voting, while currently suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, can be found here. It will run through October 7. The winner will receive a £5,000 cash prize for their project.