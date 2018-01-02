Texas A&M, USD, and Duquesne Face Off at Orange Bowl Classic Wednesday

2017 Orange Bowl Swim Classic

January 3rd, 2017

Jacobs Aquatic Center, Key Largo, Florida

SCM

Heat Sheet

The Texas A&M Aggies (men only), University of South Dakota Coyotes (men and women), and Duquesne Dukes (women only) will swim in the 15th edition of the Orange Bowl Swim Classic Wednesday in Key Largo, Florida.

The short course meters meet is a unique opportunity for teams from multiple conferences to race each other, and will feature a “sprint style” lineup: it will begin with the 200 medley relay, then go into the 400 free, 50 fly, 100 back, 50 breast, 100 free, 100 fly, 50 back, 100 breast, 50 free, 200 IM, and conclude with the 200 free relay.

While the meet is usually attended by between 6 and 10 teams, due to after effects from Hurricane Irma, fewer teams were able to attend. Despite that, the Jacobs Aquatics Center will still see some fast, fun swims.

Aggie senior Mauro Castillo Luna (SwimSwam’s Central American Swimmer of the Year) will swim five races: the 200 IM, 50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly, and medley relay. We’ll get to see A&M’s fastest breaststroker so far this year race a flat start 50 (we’ve already seen how fast he goes on relays), and take at an individual backstroke race for the first time this year.

The women’s 400 free will feature Duquesne’s Svitavsky sisters — sophomores Summer and Heather — swimming side-by-side. Summer holds Duquesne’s fastest 500 time this year in 4:57.14, while Heather’s been 5:03.87.

The men’s 100 free will include another sibling showdown, with Aggie senior Justin Morey racing beside brother Sean Morey, a freshman. The two will race their team’s top 100 freestyler this year, Adam Koster.

In the women’s 50 free, USD’s Theresa Godlewski will take on Duquesne’s Emily Thirion. The two have been 23.94 and 23.95, respectively, this year. Duquesne’s Michelle Heim (24.02) should also be in the mix.

Here’s a look at sunny News Years Day at the Jacobs Aquatic Center:

Posted by Jacobs Aquatic Center on Monday, January 1, 2018

