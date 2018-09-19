Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving Release 2018-2019 Schedule

The 4-time defending NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Champion Texas Longhorns have announced their 2018-2019 schedule, which will kick off on September 28th with the intrasquad Orange & White meet.

Their first intercollegiate competition will be a two-day tri with Indiana and Florida on October 19th, and 20th. This marks the 4th-straight season that the three teams have participated in the early-season tri meet, with this year being Texas’ turn to host at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center – which will also host both the men’s and women’s NCAA Championships in March.

It will be a very light fall semester for the Longhorn swimmers – they’ll next race a dual meet against long-time rivals Texas A&M in Austin and then face another SEC opponent Tennessee in Knoxville before hosting the Hall of Fame Invitational from November 28th-December 1st. For now, that meet is scheduled to include Texas, USC, Arizona, Wisconsin, Harvard, and the men’s program from Stanford. There’s a few good storylines in there, including:

Jake Sannem transferred from USC to Texas for the 2018-2019 season.

It will be the first big invitational meet for Wisconsin under their new head coach Yuri Suguiyama, who came from Cal. Wisconsin at present has a very different level of talent than Cal did, so we’ll see how Suguiyama adjusts his taper plans.

Harvard’s top swimmer Dean Farris spent most of the summer training with Texas.

Texas’ spring semester gets a little busier, and has a heavy SEC tint, as they’ll travel to race Auburn (with new head coach Gary Taylor) and Georgia in mid-January. After racing at the long course TYR Pro Swim Series at Austin meet, they then wrap the regular season with a two-day dual at home against NC State and Arizona.

The Big 12 Championships will be hosted in Austin for the 7th-straight season, and the Texas men will again be favored to win their 23rd-straight Big 12 conference championship (which, is all of them) and 40th-straight conference championship overall (dating back to the Southwest Conference, which they won every year from 1980 through 1996).

The best in the country will then return to Austin for the NCAA Championships, which will be held from March 27th-30th.

Texas has no dual meets this year against Big 12 foes TCU or West Virginia; also dropping off the schedule is Arizona State, who Texas swam last year as part of their trip to the desert to race Arizona.

Texas went 4-5 in dual/tri meets last year, losing to Indiana (by 99), Florida (by 87, Texas A&M, NC State (by 60), and Arizona State, while beating TCU, Arizona, Auburn, and North Carolina.

Team’s that scored at NCAAs last year that Texas will race in the regular season this year:

#3 Indiana

#4 NC State

#5 Florida

#6 USC

#7 Stanford

#10 Georgia

#11 Tennessee

#12 Auburn

#14 Texas A&M

#16 Arizona (twice)

#18 Harvard

The Longhorns graduated a big class, that includes Jonathan Roberts, Brett Ringgold, and 12-time NCAA Champion Joseph Schooling, but also bring in the top-ranked recruiting class in the country. A full preview of the Texas men’s team this season will be out later this week.