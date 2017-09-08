Texas Men’s Schedule Features Florida, Indiana, and NC State

The defending NCAA champion Texas Longhorns have announced their schedule for the 2017-18 season. The Longhorns will be going for an NCAA 4-peat this season after winning their 3rd consecutive title in 2016-17. Their schedule features 2 home dual meets and 6 away dual meets, as well as their annual Texas Invite.

The Longhorns are slated to battle 3 top 10 opponents from last season’s NCAAs, the first of which will be #3 Florida and #7 Indiana in tri-meets on September 29th in Gainesville. They’ll race in both long course and short course, with separate days marking separate tri-meets. Texas looks to avenge the tri-meet loss to Indiana after the Hoosiers won the long course and short course meets last season. After that, they’ll hit the road again on November 3rd to battle in-state rival Texas A&M for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

On November 10th-11th, the men will travel to North Carolina. They’ll first go head-to-head with NC State, looking to turn the tables after NC State beat them at home in their dual meet last season. The next day, they’ll head over to UNC to face the Tarheels. That’s their last dual meet of the fall, as they’ll prepare for the Texas Invite on November 29th-December 2nd next. The Longhorns host that meet, and will use it as a chance to qualify for the NCAA Championships early on.

After about a month off for winter training, Texas returns to competition in January with a home dual meet against Auburn on January 8th. They’ll then get a chance to compete in a USA Swimming meet as the Arena Pro Swim Series in Austin takes place from January 12th-14th. The Longhorns are back on the road after that, traveling to Arizona State (January 26th) and Arizona (January 27th) to close out the month. They have their final dual met of the season after that at home against TCU on February 2nd.

Championship season kicks off on February 21st-24th in Austin as they host the Big 12 Championships. Swimmers will then have one last chance to qualify for NCAAs as they host the American Short Course Championships from March 1st-3rd. The Longhorns travel to Minneapolis on March 21st-24th for the NCAA Championships as they battle for a 4th consecutive championship title.

Texas Men’s 2017-18 Swimming & Diving Schedule: