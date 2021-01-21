Texas Maintains Women’s & Men’s #1 Ranks In January CSCAA Polls

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.
The Texas Longhorns remain at the #1 spot for both women and men in the latest CSCAA dual meet polls.
The Texas men have led every poll this season, marking eight straight appearances at #1. The last time the Longhorn men weren’t ranked #1 was in October of 2019, when they sat second to California.
In a year without many marquee dual meets and invites, the rankings have stayed remarkably stable since last month. In the men’s top 5, the only change from the last round of polls is that a second-place tie between Georgia and Cal has been broken, with Georgia now sitting #2 overall by just two points. On the women’s side, Tennessee rose from 5th to 4th, while Michigan jumped into the top 5 this time around.
The biggest changes came in the Big Ten, which has resumed competition after a fall with almost no intercollegiate meets. The top Big Ten programs have rapidly risen up the ranks on both sides, while the Pac-12 appears still a bit muted in the ranks without much competition to speak of.
Biggest Risers
- Indiana women (+8)
- Ohio State women (+7)
- Louisville men (+5)
- Michigan women (+4)
- Notre Dame men (+3)
- Penn State women (unranked to #17)
- Notre Dame women (unranked to #18)
- Pitt men (unranked to #22)
- Penn State men (unranked to #24)
- LSU women (unranked to #25)
Biggest Fallers
- UNC women (-6)
- Louisville women (-5)
- Auburn women (-4)
- Arkansas women (-3)
- Missouri men (-3)
Division I Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Texas
|366
|2
|2
|Virginia
|360
|3
|3
|Georgia
|347
|4
|5
|Tennessee
|320
|5
|9
|Michigan
|314
|6
|4
|NC State
|304
|7
|6
|California
|275
|8
|7
|Florida
|271
|9
|8
|Stanford
|267
|10
|10
|Kentucky
|244
|11
|11
|Alabama
|221
|12
|20
|Indiana
|199
|13
|12
|Texas A&M
|186
|14
|21
|Ohio State
|176
|15
|13
|Missouri
|171
|16
|15
|Virginia Tech
|113
|17
|NR
|Penn State
|100
|18
|NR
|Notre Dame
|96
|19
|14
|Louisville
|95
|20
|17
|Arkansas
|88
|21
|22
|Florida State
|75
|22
|24
|Northwestern
|73
|23
|19
|Auburn
|53
|24
|18
|North Carolina
|41
|25
|NR
|Louisiana State
|38
Also Receiving Votes
Southern California (24), Akron (20), Wisconsin (18), Duke (13), Navy (7)
Women’s Poll Committee
Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima (Chair), Southern Methodist; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.
Division I Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Texas
|350
|2
|2
|Georgia
|327
|3
|2
|California
|325
|4
|4
|Texas A&M
|309
|5
|5
|Florida
|296
|6
|6
|NC State
|276
|7
|9
|Indiana
|271
|8
|13
|Louisville
|237
|9
|7
|Michigan
|233
|10
|10
|Virginia
|218
|11
|12
|Stanford
|196
|12
|8
|Missouri
|196
|13
|11
|Tennessee
|188
|14
|15
|Virginia Tech
|161
|15
|16
|Florida State
|141
|16
|14
|Alabama
|139
|17
|18
|Ohio State
|124
|18
|21
|Notre Dame
|98
|19
|17
|Georgia Tech
|96
|20
|20
|North Carolina
|82
|21
|19
|Arizona
|80
|22
|NR
|Pittsburgh
|54
|23
|22
|Auburn
|53
|24
|NR
|Penn State
|24
|25
|25
|Southern Methodist
|20
Also Receiving Votes
Navy (16), Wisconsin (14), Louisiana State (9), Southern California (4), Kentucky (4), Duke (4), Texas Christian (3), UNLV (1)
Men’s Poll Committee
Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock, UMBC; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; Matt Gianiodis, Michigan State; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.
Tarheels on the come up. Trust in Gangloff.
The Indiana Hoosiers are continuing to rise! Come NCAAs, Coach Looze will have the Hoosiers at number 1! Lets go IU!