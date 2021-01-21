Texas Maintains Women’s & Men’s #1 Ranks In January CSCAA Polls

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.

The Texas Longhorns remain at the #1 spot for both women and men in the latest CSCAA dual meet polls.

The Texas men have led every poll this season, marking eight straight appearances at #1. The last time the Longhorn men weren’t ranked #1 was in October of 2019, when they sat second to California.

In a year without many marquee dual meets and invites, the rankings have stayed remarkably stable since last month. In the men’s top 5, the only change from the last round of polls is that a second-place tie between Georgia and Cal has been broken, with Georgia now sitting #2 overall by just two points. On the women’s side, Tennessee rose from 5th to 4th, while Michigan jumped into the top 5 this time around.

The biggest changes came in the Big Ten, which has resumed competition after a fall with almost no intercollegiate meets. The top Big Ten programs have rapidly risen up the ranks on both sides, while the Pac-12 appears still a bit muted in the ranks without much competition to speak of.

Biggest Risers

Indiana women (+8)

Ohio State women (+7)

Louisville men (+5)

Michigan women (+4)

Notre Dame men (+3)

Penn State women (unranked to #17)

Notre Dame women (unranked to #18)

Pitt men (unranked to #22)

Penn State men (unranked to #24)

LSU women (unranked to #25)

Biggest Fallers

UNC women (-6)

Louisville women (-5)

Auburn women (-4)

Arkansas women (-3)

Missouri men (-3)

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Texas 366 2 2 Virginia 360 3 3 Georgia 347 4 5 Tennessee 320 5 9 Michigan 314 6 4 NC State 304 7 6 California 275 8 7 Florida 271 9 8 Stanford 267 10 10 Kentucky 244 11 11 Alabama 221 12 20 Indiana 199 13 12 Texas A&M 186 14 21 Ohio State 176 15 13 Missouri 171 16 15 Virginia Tech 113 17 NR Penn State 100 18 NR Notre Dame 96 19 14 Louisville 95 20 17 Arkansas 88 21 22 Florida State 75 22 24 Northwestern 73 23 19 Auburn 53 24 18 North Carolina 41 25 NR Louisiana State 38

Also Receiving Votes

Southern California (24), Akron (20), Wisconsin (18), Duke (13), Navy (7)

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Texas 350 2 2 Georgia 327 3 2 California 325 4 4 Texas A&M 309 5 5 Florida 296 6 6 NC State 276 7 9 Indiana 271 8 13 Louisville 237 9 7 Michigan 233 10 10 Virginia 218 11 12 Stanford 196 12 8 Missouri 196 13 11 Tennessee 188 14 15 Virginia Tech 161 15 16 Florida State 141 16 14 Alabama 139 17 18 Ohio State 124 18 21 Notre Dame 98 19 17 Georgia Tech 96 20 20 North Carolina 82 21 19 Arizona 80 22 NR Pittsburgh 54 23 22 Auburn 53 24 NR Penn State 24 25 25 Southern Methodist 20

Also Receiving Votes

Navy (16), Wisconsin (14), Louisiana State (9), Southern California (4), Kentucky (4), Duke (4), Texas Christian (3), UNLV (1)

