Texas Maintains Women’s & Men’s #1 Ranks In January CSCAA Polls

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.

The Texas Longhorns remain at the #1 spot for both women and men in the latest CSCAA dual meet polls.

The Texas men have led every poll this season, marking eight straight appearances at #1. The last time the Longhorn men weren’t ranked #1 was in October of 2019, when they sat second to California.

In a year without many marquee dual meets and invites, the rankings have stayed remarkably stable since last month. In the men’s top 5, the only change from the last round of polls is that a second-place tie between Georgia and Cal has been broken, with Georgia now sitting #2 overall by just two points. On the women’s side, Tennessee rose from 5th to 4th, while Michigan jumped into the top 5 this time around.

The biggest changes came in the Big Ten, which has resumed competition after a fall with almost no intercollegiate meets. The top Big Ten programs have rapidly risen up the ranks on both sides, while the Pac-12 appears still a bit muted in the ranks without much competition to speak of.

Biggest Risers

  • Indiana women (+8)
  • Ohio State women (+7)
  • Louisville men (+5)
  • Michigan women (+4)
  • Notre Dame men (+3)
  • Penn State women (unranked to #17)
  • Notre Dame women (unranked to #18)
  • Pitt men (unranked to #22)
  • Penn State men (unranked to #24)
  • LSU women (unranked to #25)

Biggest Fallers

  • UNC women (-6)
  • Louisville women (-5)
  • Auburn women (-4)
  • Arkansas women (-3)
  • Missouri men (-3)

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Texas 366
2 2 Virginia 360
3 3 Georgia 347
4 5 Tennessee 320
5 9 Michigan 314
6 4 NC State 304
7 6 California 275
8 7 Florida 271
9 8 Stanford 267
10 10 Kentucky 244
11 11 Alabama 221
12 20 Indiana 199
13 12 Texas A&M 186
14 21 Ohio State 176
15 13 Missouri 171
16 15 Virginia Tech 113
17 NR Penn State 100
18 NR Notre Dame 96
19 14 Louisville 95
20 17 Arkansas 88
21 22 Florida State 75
22 24 Northwestern 73
23 19 Auburn 53
24 18 North Carolina 41
25 NR Louisiana State 38

Also Receiving Votes

Southern California (24), Akron (20), Wisconsin (18), Duke (13), Navy (7)

Women’s Poll Committee

Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown;  Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima (Chair), Southern Methodist;  Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota;  Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Texas 350
2 2 Georgia 327
3 2 California 325
4 4 Texas A&M 309
5 5 Florida 296
6 6 NC State 276
7 9 Indiana 271
8 13 Louisville 237
9 7 Michigan 233
10 10 Virginia 218
11 12 Stanford 196
12 8 Missouri 196
13 11 Tennessee 188
14 15 Virginia Tech 161
15 16 Florida State 141
16 14 Alabama 139
17 18 Ohio State 124
18 21 Notre Dame 98
19 17 Georgia Tech 96
20 20 North Carolina 82
21 19 Arizona 80
22 NR Pittsburgh 54
23 22 Auburn 53
24 NR Penn State 24
25 25 Southern Methodist 20

Also Receiving Votes

Navy (16), Wisconsin (14), Louisiana State (9), Southern California (4), Kentucky (4), Duke (4), Texas Christian (3), UNLV (1)

Men’s Poll Committee

Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock, UMBC; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; Matt Gianiodis, Michigan State; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.

Swimmer
1 hour ago

Tarheels on the come up. Trust in Gangloff.

HoosierDaddy
1 hour ago

The Indiana Hoosiers are continuing to rise! Come NCAAs, Coach Looze will have the Hoosiers at number 1! Lets go IU!

