Texas’ Jordan Windle Wins Men’s 3-meter Title at UT Diving Invitational

Courtesy: Texas Sports

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas senior All-American Jordan Windle captured the men’s 3-meter title to highlight Friday’s second day of action in the UT Diving Invitational at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. The UT Diving Invitational is a three-day meet featuring divers from Texas, Arkansas and LSU.

In the men’s 3-meter competition, Windle sat in third place after the second round with a score of 146.55 and trailed LSU’s Juan Hernandez (155.55) and UT sophomore Andrew Harness (148.58). Windle caught fire beginning with his third dive, a reverse 3 ½ somersault tuck, and posted a score of 91.88 (scores of 8.5 and 9.0) to take a comfortable lead (238.43-210.68) over Hernandez.

Windle followed with a score of 91.20 on his fourth dive, a forward 4 ½ somersault tuck, to increase his cushion. He sealed his victory with scores of 81.60 and 73.95 in his final two dives to register a six-round total of 485.18. Hernandez claimed second place with a score of 467.55.

Freshman Noah Duperre took third with a score of 412.50, and Harness placed fourth at 385.20. Junior Andrew Gawin-Parigini finished seventh with a score of 318.98.

In the women’s 1-meter finals, junior Paola Pineda finished runner-up with a six-round score of 315.75. Pineda posted the top score (324.05) in the morning prelims. Arkansas’ Brooke Schultz won the title with a score of 348.95. Freshman Bridget O’Neil placed third at 288.95, and junior Morgan Menninger took sixth with a score of 257.95.

The UT Diving Invitational concludes on Saturday, Nov. 20 with the women’s platform at 10:30 a.m. CT and the men’s platform at 1 p.m. CT. Both events will be televised live nationally by Longhorn Network. Due to health and safety protocols, the event is closed to the public.

Women’s 1-meter results

Place Name (School) Score 1. Brooke Schultz (Arkansas) 348.95 2. Paola Pineda (Texas) 315.75 3. Bridget O’Neil (Texas) 288.95 4. Maha Amer (Arkansas) 278.75 5. Anne Tuxen (LSU) 278.10 6. Morgan Menninger (Texas) 257.95 7. Estilla Mosena (Arkansas) 250.40 8. Helle Tuxen (LSU) 245.25

Men’s 3-meter results