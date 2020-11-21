Texas’ Jordan Windle Wins Men’s 3-meter Title at UT Diving Invitational

Courtesy: Texas Sports
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas senior All-American Jordan Windle captured the men’s 3-meter title to highlight Friday’s second day of action in the UT Diving Invitational at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. The UT Diving Invitational is a three-day meet featuring divers from Texas, Arkansas and LSU.
In the men’s 3-meter competition, Windle sat in third place after the second round with a score of 146.55 and trailed LSU’s Juan Hernandez (155.55) and UT sophomore Andrew Harness (148.58). Windle caught fire beginning with his third dive, a reverse 3 ½ somersault tuck, and posted a score of 91.88 (scores of 8.5 and 9.0) to take a comfortable lead (238.43-210.68) over Hernandez.
Windle followed with a score of 91.20 on his fourth dive, a forward 4 ½ somersault tuck, to increase his cushion. He sealed his victory with scores of 81.60 and 73.95 in his final two dives to register a six-round total of 485.18. Hernandez claimed second place with a score of 467.55.
Freshman Noah Duperre took third with a score of 412.50, and Harness placed fourth at 385.20. Junior Andrew Gawin-Parigini finished seventh with a score of 318.98.
In the women’s 1-meter finals, junior Paola Pineda finished runner-up with a six-round score of 315.75. Pineda posted the top score (324.05) in the morning prelims. Arkansas’ Brooke Schultz won the title with a score of 348.95. Freshman Bridget O’Neil placed third at 288.95, and junior Morgan Menninger took sixth with a score of 257.95.
The UT Diving Invitational concludes on Saturday, Nov. 20 with the women’s platform at 10:30 a.m. CT and the men’s platform at 1 p.m. CT. Both events will be televised live nationally by Longhorn Network. Due to health and safety protocols, the event is closed to the public.
Women’s 1-meter results
|Place
|Name (School)
|Score
|1.
|Brooke Schultz (Arkansas)
|348.95
|2.
|Paola Pineda (Texas)
|315.75
|3.
|Bridget O’Neil (Texas)
|288.95
|4.
|Maha Amer (Arkansas)
|278.75
|5.
|Anne Tuxen (LSU)
|278.10
|6.
|Morgan Menninger (Texas)
|257.95
|7.
|Estilla Mosena (Arkansas)
|250.40
|8.
|Helle Tuxen (LSU)
|245.25
Men’s 3-meter results
|Place
|Name (School)
|Score
|1.
|Jordan Windle (Texas)
|485.18
|2.
|Juan Hernandez (LSU)
|467.55
|3.
|Noah Duperre (Texas)
|412.50
|4.
|Andrew Harness (Texas)
|385.20
|5.
|Dakota Hurbis (LSU)
|371.25
|6.
|Emanuel Vazquez (LSU)
|349.43
|7.
|Andrew Gawin-Parigini (Texas)
|318.98