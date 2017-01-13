Texas A&M’s Antoine Marc to Represent SEC at 2017 NCAA Convention

Texas A&M swimmer Antoine Marc has been selected to represent the Southeastern Conference at the 2017 NCAA Convention. Marc is one of three student athletes selected to attend the convention as an SEC representative. Joining him as conference representatives will be Ole Miss baseball player Brady Bramlett and Vanderbilt women’s basketball player Marqu’es Webb.

The NCAA convention will take place next week in Knoxville, Tennessee. Marc, Bramlett, and Brady will be given the opportunity to represent the voices and votes of their fellow student athletes in regards to NCAA decisions.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey gave the following statement about efforts to engage student athletes in decision-making processes in the NCAA:

“Engaging student-athletes in the NCAA governance structure is central to the autonomy process and we are well-represented by these three SEC student-athletes. In the SEC, we have been purposeful in engaging our student-athletes in key conversations related to issues they view important to their lives as students and athletes. At the NCAA Convention, these three students will have their voices heard and will contribute to important decisions in a forum with athletics administrators and other intercollegiate athletics leaders.”