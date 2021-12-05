Texas A&M Women Take 10 of 14 Events in 159-102 Win Against Rice in Houston

Rice University vs. Texas A&M University Dual Meet

December 4, 2021

Rice Competition Pool, Houston, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Texas A&M 159-Rice 102



The visiting Aggies took down the Rice Owls in their home pool, winning 10 of 14 events to amass 159 points. Rice finished with 102 points.

The meet opened with an A&M victory in the 200 medley relay from Aviv Barzelay (26.22), Andrea Perttula (28.58), Olivia Theall (24.35), and Chloe Stepanek (22.65), who combined for 1:41.80. Rice’s Zoe Spitz (25.69), Marta Cano-Minarro (28.97), Arielle Hayon (24.73), and Becca Evans (23.19) clocked a 1:42.58 for second place.

Stepanek was a two-event winner for the Aggies with 49.63 in the 100 free and 2:05.17 in the 200 IM. She was runner-up in the 200 free (1:47.94), as well. Abby Grottle also took home a pair of victories, going 10:04.95 in the 1000 free and 4:56.36 in the 500 free.

A&M dominated the breaststroke events, going 1-2-3-4-5 in the 100 and 1-2-3 in the 200. Charlotte Longbottom (1:04.40) paced the field in the 100, while Emme Nelson (2:18.25) held off Joelle Reddin (2:18.27) in the 200 to win by .02. Reddin also finished second in the 1000 free (10:23.96). Danielle Hepler won the 200 fly (2:02.42) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (55.90). Bobbi Kennett took the top spot in the 50 free (23.64).

Spitz, whose twin sister Ayla swims for Cal, clocked a pair of PBs while sweeping the backstroke events for Rice. Her 100 back (53.96) marked her first sub-54 performance, and her and 200 back (1:57.41) was a best time by nine-tenths and now leads in the Conference-USA.

Cano-Minarro came from behind over the last 50 yards to win the 200 free (1:47.65) ahead of Texas A&M’s Stepanek. Hayon won the 100 fly crown with 55.39; she was runner-up in the 200 fly (2:03.52). Sydney Morgan led a 2-3-4-5 finish for Rice in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.58.

Rice won the 200 free relay as Spitz (23.89), Cano-Minarro (23.24), Lauren McDougall (23.44), and Evans (22.98) stopped the clock in 1:33.55.