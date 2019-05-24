Texas A&M Commit Victor Povzner Wins 1-Meter Title at Canadian Diving Nationals

Courtesy: Texas A&M Athletics

WINDSOR, Ontario – Texas A&M incoming freshman diver, Victor Povzner won the 2019 Speedo Summer Senior Nationals, the Canadian National Championship in Windsor, Ontario on Friday.

Povzner recorded the victory with a 359.85 final score, winning by just 1.3 points over second-place Peter Thach Mai. The Vaughan, Ontario native trailed going into his final dive and recorded the victory with an impressive 63.55 tally, an inward 2.5 somersault.

“Victor won his first national championship on the 1 meter dive today, with one of the most difficult list of dives in the contest,” Texas A&M diving coach Jay Lerew said. “With results like these, Victor should be stiff competition next season at the NCAA Championships. Last month in Germany, he won gold on the 3 meter at the International Youth Competition.”

Povzner is regarded as an emerging and powerful springboard diver. In the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships, he won two gold medals and a bronze, narrowly missing the full springboard event sweep. He will join the Aggies for the 2019-20 season.