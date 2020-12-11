Tennessee Drafts Roster Onto Four Teams For ISL-Style LC Intrasquad Saturday

With the pandemic cutting down on traditional dual meets, the University of Tennessee is trying something different.

Senior captains were split onto four teams and drafted their own rosters from the Volunteers pool of swimmers and divers. Now, the four teams will compete in an ISL-style long course intrasquad meet on Saturday.

The teams have their own names – Tennessee Thunder, Coonskin Crushers, Smokey’s Bandits, and the Torch Bearers – and even their own logos. And the showdown is being dubbed the Tennessee Swim League (TSL) Long Course Championships.

As with an ISL meet, each team will get two side-by-side lanes for each event. The eight finishers will earn points in the ISL scoring format. And the meet will even feature a skins race, or the ISL-style, three-round elimination race with three minutes between rounds. The meet randomly selected butterfly as the stroke for the 50-meter skin race.

Teams

Featuring 2020 NCAA qualifiers Amanda Nunan, Brett Champlin, Michael Houlie, Grace Cable and Will Hallam, plus star freshman Mona McSharry.

Featuring 2020 NCAA qualifiers Mallory Beil, Kaitlyn Harty, Nikol Popov, Alexis Yager along with #3-ranked overall swimmer Seth Bailey.

Featuring 2020 NCAA qualifiers Kayky Mota and Ana Hernandez, plus standout freshmen Jake Narvid and Rafael Ponce de Leon.

Featuring 2020 NCAA qualifiers Bailey Grinter, Tjasa Pintar, Trude Rothrock and Matthew Wade, along with Canadian freshman diving standout Bryden Hattie.

Scoring Format

Place Individual Relay Skins Round 1 Skins Round 2 Skins Round 3 1 9 24 9 9 14 2 7 14 7 7 7 3 6 12 6 6 4 5 10 5 5 5 4 4 6 3 3 7 2 2 8 1 1

Meet Lineup

Mixed 4×50 medley relay

400 IM

200 free

100 breast

200 fly

100 back

50 free

Break

100 free

200 back

200 breast

100 fly

Break

400 free

200 IM

Skins

Break