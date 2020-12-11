Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tennessee Drafts Roster Onto Four Teams For ISL-Style LC Intrasquad Saturday

With the pandemic cutting down on traditional dual meets, the University of Tennessee is trying something different.

Senior captains were split onto four teams and drafted their own rosters from the Volunteers pool of swimmers and divers. Now, the four teams will compete in an ISL-style long course intrasquad meet on Saturday.

The teams have their own names – Tennessee Thunder, Coonskin Crushers, Smokey’s Bandits, and the Torch Bearers – and even their own logos. And the showdown is being dubbed the Tennessee Swim League (TSL) Long Course Championships.

As with an ISL meet, each team will get two side-by-side lanes for each event. The eight finishers will earn points in the ISL scoring format. And the meet will even feature a skins race, or the ISL-style, three-round elimination race with three minutes between rounds. The meet randomly selected butterfly as the stroke for the 50-meter skin race.

Teams

Featuring 2020 NCAA qualifiers Amanda Nunan, Brett Champlin, Michael Houlie, Grace Cable and Will Hallam, plus star freshman Mona McSharry.

 

Featuring 2020 NCAA qualifiers Mallory Beil, Kaitlyn Harty, Nikol Popov, Alexis Yager along with #3-ranked overall swimmer Seth Bailey.

 

Featuring 2020 NCAA qualifiers Kayky Mota and Ana Hernandez, plus standout freshmen Jake Narvid and Rafael Ponce de Leon.

Featuring 2020 NCAA qualifiers Bailey Grinter, Tjasa Pintar, Trude Rothrock and Matthew Wade, along with Canadian freshman diving standout Bryden Hattie.

Scoring Format

Place Individual Relay Skins Round 1 Skins Round 2 Skins Round 3
1 9 24 9 9 14
2 7 14 7 7 7
3 6 12 6 6
4 5 10 5 5
5 4 4
6 3 3
7 2 2
8 1 1

Meet Lineup

  • Mixed 4×50 medley relay
  • 400 IM
  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 200 fly
  • 100 back
  • 50 free

Break

  • 100 free
  • 200 back
  • 200 breast
  • 100 fly

Break

  • 400 free
  • 200 IM
  • Skins

Break

  • Mixed 4×50 free relay

Start Lists

Meet Information

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!