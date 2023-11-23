Tennessee Commit Emily Brown, 15-Year-Old Austin Carpenter Highlight Ohio Senior Invite

2023 Ohio SC Nov Senior Invite

November 17-19, 2023

Bowling Green, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 OH SC Nov Senior Invite”

Some of the top clubs in the state converged at the Ohio Senior Invite last weekend in Bowling Green, with numerous elite age group performances being delivered on the BGSU campus.

Tennessee commit Emily Brown, SwimSwam’s 18th-ranked recruit in the girls’ high school class of 2024, was the top performer of the meet on the girls’ side, picking up six individual gold medals and a pair of impressive best times.

Brown dropped just over three-tenths in the 100 fly, stopping the clock in 53.51, and knocked nearly two seconds off her PB in the 200 fly in 1:57.79, with her previous marks (53.86/1:59.66) set at this meet last year.

The Dublin Community Swim Team product now ranks 4th this season among 17-year-olds in the 200 fly and 9th in the 100 fly, and she also picked up notable wins in the 50 free (22.95), 200 IM (2:00.32) and 400 IM (4:16.95).

In the 50 free, she narrowly missed her best time of 22.89, while her medley bests sit at 1:57.73 and 4:13.55, respectively.

On the boys’ side, Central Ohio Aquatics’ Austin Carpenter was a standout, sweeping his individual events with a trio of top-ranked times this season.

Carpenter clocked 44.80 in the 100 free, 1:38.10 in the 200 free and 54.86 in the 100 breast, all of which rank #1 among 15-year-old boys in the 2023-24 campaign, and he also went 1:49.81 in the 200 IM to rank 2nd and 20.78 in the 50 free to rank 4th.

All of those swims were lifetime bests outside of the 100 breast, having gone 54.37 back in February in a performance that ranks him 6th all-time among 15-year-olds.

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMERS